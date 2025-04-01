‘Culture of impunity’ around West Bank settler violence is ‘intolerable’ says Lammy

David Lammy said the “culture of impunity” around settler violence in the West Bank was “intolerable”, as a Conservative MP called for a ban on goods being imported from illegal settler communities.

Former minister Kit Malthouse said the Government should take stronger action over the illegal settlements as he spoke in the Commons on Tuesday.

He said: “We’ve heard secretary of state after secretary of state condemn the increase in settlements and indeed settler violence in the West Bank over the last 30 to 40 years, and it has made absolutely not the slightest bit of difference to their expansion.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“So when will (he) accept that the only thing the Israelis will respond to, and don’t forget those settlements are sponsored by the Israeli state, is action? When can we expect more sanctions on particularly violent settlers and their organisations?

“When can we expect a full trade ban on settlement produce? And in particular will he consider proscribing those settler organisations which are perpetrating terrorism upon an innocent Palestinian population?”

The Foreign secretary responded, saying: “Successive ministers of both political parties have condemned expansion and have condemned violence and continued to work with partners across Europe and beyond on these issues. I do not say it’s easy, and he will know that I announced sanctions back in October and continue to keep these issues under review.

“The culture of impunity for those engaged in violence is intolerable.”

He added: “It’s horrendous and that’s why in both the UN and in our dialogue with the Israeli government, we are very clear that this harms the prospects of peace and security for Israel. It doesn’t further their ambitions.”

Lammy strongly criticised Israeli calls to annex the West Bank, as he was asked about new roads being announced in the area.

Labour MP Lewis Atkinson raised concerns an expanded road network in the West Bank, with the aim of supporting illegal Israeli settlements.

“This area is critical to the territorial integrity of a future Palestinian state,” Atkinson said.

“Previously it’s been unified international pressure that has restrained the Israeli Government. So can the Foreign Secretary say how the Government is working with its allies to exert maximum influence on Israel in this matter?”

Lammy said: “I condemn categorically the development of settlements which are illegal under international law, settlements do not offer security to Israel or to Palestinians, and I also condemn calls to annex the West Bank which would lead only to violence and jeopardise prospects for a Palestinian state.

“I’m clear with Israeli counterparts that settlement expansion must stop.”

The Foreign Secretary also told MPs that goods from illegal Israeli settlements “do not benefit from any free trade arrangements” the UK has with Israel.

Will Forster, Liberal Democrat MP for Woking, said: “Earlier this year I visited West Bank with some colleagues in the chamber as part of a parliamentary delegation where I saw the awful Israeli illegal violence myself in Hebron and Susya. We did run into two Israeli settlers who clearly wanted us off the area that they had burned down.

“Will the foreign secretary go further than what he has done today of condemning the violence? Will he agree to a full sanction and embargo on all Israeli illegal settlements?”

Lammy replied: “Settlement goods do not benefit from any free trade arrangements that we have with Israel, and obviously on the 15 October I announced new sanctions targeting three illegal settler outposts and four organisations that have supported the sponsored violence against communities in the West Bank.”