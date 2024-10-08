Cyclists mark 7 October anniversary in central London

Around 300 people — ranging in age from ten-year-olds to retirees — took part in a “Bring Them Home” bike ride in Regent’s Park, central London, on Sunday.

Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg, senior rabbi of the Masorti movement, started the riders off by waving an Israeli flag, before running alongside the cyclists for three laps of the Inner Circle of the park.

The riders themselves, convened by Howard Kayman — who later went on to volunteer with CST at the Hyde Park rally — did seven laps of the Inner Circle. Mr Kayman said: “It was seven laps to mark 7 October. There were no famous names, but it really was a show of community spirit and solidarity. What an emotional and uplifting day.”

