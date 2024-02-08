Czech Scrolls 60th anniversary celebration at Westminster Synagogue
275 dignitaries from around the world gather to commemorate the historic arrival of 1,564 Torah and other scrolls rescued from Prague
Westminster Synagogue hosted a momentous celebration marking the 60th anniversary of the arrival of 1,564 Torah and other scrolls from Prague, known as the Czech Scrolls.
The event on 4th February brought together 56 Scrolls and 275 individuals representing communities worldwide, including Netherlands, Czech Republic, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, America, and more.
Notable attendees included the Czech and Slovak ambassadors, representatives from the Israeli and American Embassies as well as the Lord Mayor of Westminster, nearby councillors, and rabbis from communities around the United Kingdom and the world.
In 1964, Ralph Yablon, in collaboration with Rabbi Harold Reinhart, orchestrated the acquisition of the Czech Scrolls, rescuing them from a damp former synagogue in Prague where they had endured the Nazi era and years of communism. These scrolls, which miraculously survived adversity, were generously donated to the Westminster Synagogue, where they have been a central element of weekly Torah readings.
The weekend of events – which included a film screening of ‘Commandment 613’ by Miriam Lewis, a Shabbat evening dinner, a video of communities from around the world, and a service and reception on the day itself- was arranged by the Westminster Synagogue 60th Anniversary team, led by Monica Lanyado Rodin and Jon Zecharia.
The main event was the service, curated and led by Rabbi Benji Stanley, which featured pieces by the Morello Quartet, singing by Yoav Oved, speeches from Philippa Bernard, Jeffrey Ohrenstein and Rabbi Dr Kamila Kopřivová, and an incredibly moving procession of the Scrolls, held by those communities that care for them today.
Rabbi Benji Stanley, senior rabbi of Westminster Synagogue said: “The service moved me tremendously. People had come from across the world: visitors from the Czech Town of Kolín were moved to tears, wonderful communal leaders came from the States with their scrolls, many UK rabbis, cantors, and machers took time from their too-busy schedules to remember where these scrolls have come from and to celebrate the hard work that has brought this survival of hope, love and life.
He added that the greatest privilege of his role “is serving in the home of Czech Scrolls.”
Rabbi Dr Kamila Kopřivová, Rabbi of Westminster Synagogue said: “Being able to take part in the 60th anniversary of the Czech Scrolls to the Westminster Synagogue was one of the most moving and meaningful moments I have ever experienced. The history of the scrolls – the shared and the individual journeys of each of them and the presence of so many guests who care deeply and lovingly for the scrolls and the personal stories and connections of all these people to the scrolls – created a special type of atmosphere at the Westminster Synagogue.
“I don’t think many other Czech people were ever allowed to witness such an event. Bringing all those Czech Scrolls back under one roof was remarkable.”
She added that she felt “deeply touched by how revered our Czech Scrolls are all over the world and how prominent roles they play in the lives of so many Jewish communities, synagogues, and individuals.”
Debra Hauer, Chair of Westminster Synagogue said: “The Czech Scrolls 60th anniversary service was an unforgettable event in the life of our synagogue. Witnessing the procession of Torah scrolls into our sanctuary, each one so unique and being carried by such a diverse representation of Jewish men and women from far and wide, was an experience to be cherished.”
She added that “the honouring of our painful history was beautifully balanced with the celebration of our survival and of our lives as Jews today.”
The Memorial Scrolls Trust Museum displays 150 scrolls, most of which cannot be restored, as well as a unique collection of 500 binders and wimpels.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.