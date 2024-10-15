David Cameron: Tory government planned to sanction two Israeli ministers
Lord Cameron says he was 'working up' sanctions on Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich and national security minister Itamar Ben-Gevir prior to the general election
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
David Cameron was planning to sanction two Israeli ministers before the previous Conservative government left office, the former foreign secretary has said.
Lord Cameron told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme he had been “working up” sanctions on Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich and national security minister Itamar Ben-Gevir as a way of putting “pressure on Netanyahu” to act within international law.
He said: “Before we left office I was working up sanctions on these two ministers, ministers Smotrich and Ben-Gevir, who, when you look at what they say, they have said things like encouraging people to stop aid convoys going into Gaza, they have encouraged extreme settlers in the West Bank with the appalling things they have been carrying out.
“So, actually saying to Netanyahu, ‘yes, we support your right to self-defence, no, we are not going to end the sale of arms, but actually when ministers in your government who are extremists and behave in this way, we are prepared to use our sanctions regime to say this is not good enough and has to stop’.”
Carmeron urged the current Government to “look again at this sanctions issue” rather than go down the “wrong path” of suspending arms exports.
Asked why the sanctions did not go ahead, Lord Cameron said he had been advised that it would have been “too much of a political act” during the election.
Earlier this year, Smotrich suggested it might be “justified and moral” to starve Gazans and has called for Palestinian residents to leave and make way for Israelis who could “make the desert bloom”.
In his BBC interview Cameron continued to defend the thrust of Israel’s policy to eradicate the threat posed by Hamas and Hezbollah.
He said: “On 7 October Israel was not just attacked in the south by Hamas but then continually with rockets by Hezbollah in the north. We all want this conflict to end but it has to end in a way that is sustainable so that it does not restart. That is why it is right to back Israel’s right of self-defence. But it is not a blank cheque, it’s not unconditional. We do want to see aid get through to Gaza and we do want the role of the UN in Lebanon to be respected.”
Cameron said of Labour’s move that restricting arms sales to Israel while simultaneously helping to protect the country from Iranian attacks “made no sense”.
The former PM said everyone wanted to see the conflict end, but “end in a sustainable way”.
He said Israel had faced attacks from Hamas in the south and Hezbollah in the north and it was right to back the country’s right to self-defence.
“But it is not a blank cheque, it is not unconditional,” he said.
“We do want to make sure aid gets through into Gaza, we do want to see the role of the UN in Lebanon to be respected.”
Weeks after taking office, his successor David Lammy announced the suspension of around 30 of the UK’s 350 arms export licences to Israel amid a “clear risk” they could be used to breach international humanitarian law relating to the treatment of Palestinian detainees and the supply of aid to Gaza.
Tom Keatinge from the Royal United Services Institute think tank told the BBC that putting sanctions on Ben-Gvir and Smotrich would be a “significant move” aimed at sending a “major political message” to Israel.
He also said there was “not a precedent” for the UK government sanctioning elements of an ally country.
He added that there were “practical issues” as sanctions required “a lot of work” and that the Foreign Office’s sanctions director was already “heavily overworked” due to issues related to Russia.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.