David Lammy to head to Israel as ceasefire talks enter second day
The foreign secretary has said an urgent deal is in the interests of Israelis and Palestinians
Foreign Secretary David Lammy is set to travel to Israel for the second time since becoming foreign secretary as he suggested resumed talks aimed at halting the Israel-Hamas war “could define the future of the Middle East”.
The US, Qatar and Egypt are started a second day of meetings with an Israeli delegation in Qatar, accusing Israel of adding new demands to a previous proposal that had US and international support. Hamas has not sent representatives.
Mediating parties have been attempting to secure an agreement to a three-phase plan in which Hamas would release a number of hostages captured in the October 7 attack in exchange for a lasting ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the release of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
Ahead of a visit to the region with his French counterpart aimed at prevented Iranian retaliation for the assassination of a senior Hamas leader and an all-out regional war, Lammy said it was “a crucial moment for global stability”.
He said: “The coming hours and days could define the future of the Middle East. That is why today, and every day, we are urging for our partners across the region to choose peace. As the UK made clear at the UN Security Council this week, the situation in Gaza is devastating. The strike on the al-Tabeen school demonstrated that Palestinians in Gaza have nowhere safe to turn.
“These talks are an opportunity to secure an immediate ceasefire that protects civilians in Gaza, secures the release of hostages still cruelly held by Hamas and restores stability at a dangerous moment for the region. The UK will continue to use every diplomatic lever to bring about a ceasefire.”
He added: “It is in the interests of both Israelis and Palestinians for a deal to be agreed, urgently.”
