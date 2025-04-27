Deborah Lipstadt: Trump’s universities crackdown has gone way too far
The former antisemitism envoy to the Biden administration praises elements of the White House's actions but worries about 'potential weaponising' of Jew-hatred
Deborah Lipstadt says parts of the Trump administration’s crackdown on campus antisemitism have “gone way too far”.
In an interview, President Joe Biden’s antisemitism envoy declined to comment on specific cases that have unfolded since the White House began cracking down on pro-Palestinian student activists. But she denounced the conditions under which some of the arrests have taken place.
“I think it’s wrong, absolutely wrong and contrary to American due process, to just pick someone up off the street, to not accord them all the legal steps to which they may be eligible to get,” she said. (The description accords most closely to the case of Rumesya Ozturk, a graduate student who co-authored a student newspaper op-ed criticizing Israel and was arrested on a street near the Tufts University campus.)
Lipstadt, a prominent Holocaust scholar, has praised some of Trump’s actions on antisemitism in other interviews. Those comments were significant both because of her professional focus and because she was one of the Biden White House’s key voices on fighting antisemitism, as well as an emphatic critic of Trump — particularly in 2020, when she endorsed a campaign ad likening his rise to that of Nazism.
Speaking to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency this week, she repeated some of that praise. But she also accused Trump of “weaponizing” antisemitism for political ends.
“I see both a seriousness taking antisemitism seriously, as did the Biden-Harris administration, but I also see a potential weaponizing, politicizing of antisemitism,” she said. “What I’m afraid of is that it’s being turned into a partisan issue, that it’s being used in certain cases, not everywhere, but in certain cases, as a foil for other objectives.”
In recent interviews in The Forward and The New Yorker, Lipstadt spoke positively of the Trump administration’s campus actions, which officials have framed as combating antisemitism. The administration’s campaign includes a string of multi-billion dollar funding cuts and arrests of pro-Palestinian students. The administration has also revoked more than 1,200 student visas, according to the Associated Press.
“I’m not opposed to the administration rescinding the student visas of some of the people that they’re rescinding the student visas of,” she told The Forward. “To depict some of these people as martyrs and heroes is ludicrous.”
She added, “I don’t oppose many of the things that are being done. I just wish they would be done more deftly.”
Speaking to the New Yorker, she repeated some of the same sentiments, saying, “A lot of people were relieved to see this forceful approach.” She also asked whether the administration’s power “is being used properly or not,” which “raises certain questions about what’s happening.”
Those comments follow statements from many Jewish leaders who have critiqued or condemned the administration’s funding cuts and campus arrests. Concern has also come from pro-Israel Jewish groups that have emphasised the threat of campus antisemitism, such as Hillel International and the American Jewish Committee.
Lipstadt clarified to JTA that while she feels schools should have done more to fight antisemitism before the Trump crackdown, she now believes there’s been an “overreaction” from the White House.
“I think universities just were often deleterious, and that was the message I was trying to get through” in speaking to the New Yorker, she said. “I won’t engage in a blanket condemnation of the Trump administration, because I think that some of the early steps it took were right in terms of campus, etc. I’m afraid now that it’s gone way too far.”
As the State Department envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, Lipstadt frequently spoke out about antisemitism globally and in the United States, and worked on the administration’s national strategy to combat antisemitism. In her final weeks in the job, Lipstadt expressed doubts about whether the Trump administration could effectively combat antisemitism.
Earlier this month, Trump tapped Yehuda Kaploun, a Miami businessman and close ally of his, to fill the special envoy position. Lipstadt said in the New Yorker that she spoke with Kaploun and found that he seemed to “really care about this deeply and genuinely.”
Several of the Jewish statements criticizing Trump’s campus actions have said that targeting civil liberties and seeking to deport students over protesting Israel could make Jewish students less safe. Trump’s Jewish critics have also pointed to other events during the three months he’s been in office, including his partnership with Elon Musk, who endorsed a far-right German party and was accused of making a Nazi salute.
The administration has also taken aim at diversity programs, and some federal actions have caught Jewish issues in the crosshairs. In recent weeks, the Justice Department removed Holocaust remembrance webpages and also took down a display honoring Jewish female Naval Academy graduates.
Lipstadt warned against making antisemitism a partisan fight.
‘Antisemitism is a threat,” she said. “It’s a threat to Jews. It’s a threat to democracy. It’s a threat to rule of law. It’s a threat to national and international security and stability. It can’t be used — it’s too significant, it’s too important an issue to be used — as a political weapon.”
But she acknowledged that there is a risk of it becoming that way, at least in some corners.
“I think there are some voices which really take this issue very seriously and understand it and want to address it, and there are clearly some voices that see it as a very useful political tool,” she told JTA. “I’m rooting for the first group, not for the second group.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.