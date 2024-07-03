Defence Minister: Israel prefers agreement with Hezbollah but ready for war if needed
Yoav Gallant's remarks came a day after Hezbollah said it would stop its daily attacks if Israel and Hamas reach a ceasefire
Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel prefers an agreement with Hezbollah to solve the nine month long conflict on the northern border but that the IDF is ready for war if needed.
The IDF “hits Hezbollah very hard every day,” Gallant said not long after an Israeli airstrike killed Muhammad Nimah Nasser, a senior commander of the Hezbollah’s regional division in southern Lebanon.
“This tank here that you are taking care of, once it leaves the battleground, knows how to reach the Litani (River) and we are determined to take this step in Lebanon if necessary,” Gallant said, referring to tanks next to him near the Gaza border.
“We will reach a state of full readiness to take whatever action is required in Lebanon, or reach an agreement from a position of strength. We prefer the agreement, but if reality forces us, we will know how to fight,” he added.
Gallant’s remarks came a day after Hezbollah’s second in command, Sheikh Naim Qassem, said that Hezbollah would stop attacking Israel if Hamas and Israel reach a ceasefire.
“If there is a ceasefire in Gaza, we will stop without any discussion…. if the war stops, this military support will no longer exist. If what happens in Gaza is a mix between ceasefire and no ceasefire, war and no war, we can’t answer [how we will respond now) because we don’t know its shape, its results, its impacts,” Qassem continued.
“Israel can decide what it wants: limited war, total war, partial war. But it should expect that our response and our resistance will not be within a ceiling and rules of engagement set by Israel… If Israel wages the war, it means it doesn’t control its extent or who enters into it.”
Hezbollah has launched thousands of anti-tank missiles, drones and rockets at northern Israel since October 8 when the Lebanese group decided to “support” Hamas in its war against Israel.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.