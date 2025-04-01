Deputy PM supports inaugural multifaith women’s conference
Angela Rayner salutes efforts to 'bridge divides and make a difference' as University of Birmingham welcomes 170 delegates
Around 200 women met at the University of Birmingham to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing women in faith communities.
The delegates spent the day hearing from politicians, academics, religious leaders and civil society figures.
The conference, called ‘Women Leading the Way’, built on a round table at Buckingham Palace a year ago to encourage women of faith, collectively, to challenge hate and build a stronger more cohesive society.
It was organised by Women’s Faith Forum founder members Professor Jagbir Jhutti-Johal and Laura Marks and attendees heard from University of Birmingham vice chancellor Professor Adam Tickell, Lord Khan of Burnley, Minister for Faith and the Rt Revd Dr Dagmar Winter.
Delegates also heard written remarks from Deputy Prime Minister Angela Raynor and said they left the event feeling “inspired”, “hopeful”, “empowered” and “reflective”.
Co-organiser Laura Marks said: “Women of faith are at the raw edge of societal harms and the cutting edge of rolling out real solutions. This conference was about getting their voices around the policy and decision-making table and challenging the norms which exclude them and are so self defeating. The speakers demonstrated the diversity of female led models of change and of leadership.”
Co-organiser Professor Jagbir Jhutti-Johal added: “As an academic at the University of Birmingham, seeing students from Birmingham, Leeds, York, and London in attendance at today fills me with hope. It is a powerful reminder that the next generation of women leaders is already stepping forward—ready to shape the future of reconciliation, peacebuilding, and community cohesion. In these increasingly polarized times, their engagement is not just encouraging; it is essential.”
Deputy Prime Minister Angela Raynor said: “This is a cause close to my heart, and I want to salute your incredible efforts to bridge divides, bring people together and make a difference. This is the power of female leadership at its most inspiring.”
Minister for faith, communities and resettlement Lord Khan of Burnley said: “It was an honour to be part of this inspirational event, celebrating and highlighting the power of female leadership and how critical that is to fight for social justice and unity in the face of division and conflict.
“I am determined that our collective efforts to rebuild interfaith relations must include the equal representation of women, and a much more significant role for young people – and this opportunity to hear the inspirational stories of so many brave and powerful women has been a huge privilege.”
The Women’s Faith Forum is a collective of six prominent women representing the major faith traditions – Islam, Sikhism, Hinduism, Christianity, and Judaism. For more information click here
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.