Deputy PM supports inaugural multifaith women’s conference

Around 200 women met at the University of Birmingham to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing women in faith communities.

The delegates spent the day hearing from politicians, academics, religious leaders and civil society figures.

The conference, called ‘Women Leading the Way’, built on a round table at Buckingham Palace a year ago to encourage women of faith, collectively, to challenge hate and build a stronger more cohesive society.

It was organised by Women’s Faith Forum founder members Professor Jagbir Jhutti-Johal and Laura Marks and attendees heard from University of Birmingham vice chancellor Professor Adam Tickell, Lord Khan of Burnley, Minister for Faith and the Rt Revd Dr Dagmar Winter.

Delegates also heard written remarks from Deputy Prime Minister Angela Raynor and said they left the event feeling “inspired”, “hopeful”, “empowered” and “reflective”.

Co-organiser Laura Marks said: “Women of faith are at the raw edge of societal harms and the cutting edge of rolling out real solutions. This conference was about getting their voices around the policy and decision-making table and challenging the norms which exclude them and are so self defeating. The speakers demonstrated the diversity of female led models of change and of leadership.”

Co-organiser Professor Jagbir Jhutti-Johal added: “As an academic at the University of Birmingham, seeing students from Birmingham, Leeds, York, and London in attendance at today fills me with hope. It is a powerful reminder that the next generation of women leaders is already stepping forward—ready to shape the future of reconciliation, peacebuilding, and community cohesion. In these increasingly polarized times, their engagement is not just encouraging; it is essential.”

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Raynor said: “This is a cause close to my heart, and I want to salute your incredible efforts to bridge divides, bring people together and make a difference. This is the power of female leadership at its most inspiring.”

Minister for faith, communities and resettlement Lord Khan of Burnley said: “It was an honour to be part of this inspirational event, celebrating and highlighting the power of female leadership and how critical that is to fight for social justice and unity in the face of division and conflict.

“I am determined that our collective efforts to rebuild interfaith relations must include the equal representation of women, and a much more significant role for young people – and this opportunity to hear the inspirational stories of so many brave and powerful women has been a huge privilege.”

The Women’s Faith Forum is a collective of six prominent women representing the major faith traditions – Islam, Sikhism, Hinduism, Christianity, and Judaism. For more information click here