Diane Abbott admits writing ‘ill-advised’ letter to newspaper on Jewish people and racism
In BBC Newsnight interview the veteran Labour MP said her letter to The Observer newspaper offered Keir Starmer the chance to 'move against me'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Diane Abbott has admitted writing a “very ill-advised letter” that led to her suspension from Labour last year.
Speaking to BBC Newsnight, the vetran Labour MP said the letter published in The Observer that suggested Jewish people cannot suffer racism but “experience prejudice” instead gave leader Keir Starmer the opportunity to “move against me.”
“I think that Keir Starmer wanted to finish his clearout of the left in the parliamentary Labour Party and by writing a very ill-advised letter, I gave him the opportunity to move against me,” said told the programme.
Abbott also accused the Prime Minister treating her as a “non-person” during a controversy over racist comments allegedly made by the Conservative Party’s largest donor.
She said Starmer “never reached out to me personally” after reports of the remarks by Frank Hester, the tech businessman who has given £10 million to the Tories.
Hester was alleged to have said in 2019 that Abbott, Britain’s longest-serving black MP, made him “want to hate all black women” and that she “should be shot”.
He later apologised for the remarks but denied his criticism had anything to do with her gender or skin colour.
Abbott told Newsnight:“I think initially I was treated as a non-person … you would have felt that the party would have offered you support, advice on safety and security, even commiserated with you. And none of that happened.”
The row happened while Abbott was suspended by Labour over comments she hmade about Jewish people.
Abbott was given a formal warning after an investigation into her Observer letter which claimed that Jewish and Irish people as well as Travellers instead “experience prejudice” and compared it to discrimination against people with red hair.
She was given back the Labour whip at the end of May, but another row erupted over claims she had been told not to stand for election again in July.
But with the row threatening to disrupt Labour’s electiob campaign Abbott was allowed to stand and was re-elected as MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington with a 15,000 majority.
A Labour spokesman said Starmer has “great respect” for Abbott. Other sources pointed out that Starmer had been seen going over to Abbott in the Commons and offering her support over the insults made at her by Hester.
Labour added: “There is no doubt that she has received the most abuse of any MP just because of her gender and the colour of her skin, and that is completely reprehensible and wrong.
“The party, including Keir Starmer, vocally condemned Frank Hester’s vile comments and reached out to Diane at the time to offer support.”
