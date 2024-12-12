Dogs are changing lives in Israel and campaigning in London

A black labrador sat beside an Israeli soldier blinded in the Lebanon war of 1982. The passing of a much-loved chief executive who had so much more to give.The presence of the former – dog Rolly with Dany Layani – and absence of the latter – Martin Segal – brought tears to the Israel Guide Dog Center (IGDC) UK’s annual reception.

Rob Rinder was perfect as the empathetic host as he not only loves dogs but is a proud Zionist who understands the IGDC, telling the audience: “By enabling resilience, freedom and independence to people from across the political, religious and racial divide, the Israel Guide Dog Center is all that is good about our wonderful state of Israel.”

On stage with Rolly, Dany shared the details of the day in Lebanon on which he lost his sight. He was sheltering in a trench when a bomb exploded. He recalled: “That sense of darkness and despair – I was 20 – and couldn’t accept the blindness. To be guided by a person or use a stick made me feel like people looked at me as a poor man.”

But these were his choices until Noach Braun opened the first guide dog centre in 1991, giving the much-longed-for independence to Israel’s sight-impaired. For Dany, this meant everything. A guide dog enabled him to go to university, get a degree in social work, then another in Islamic fundamentalist studies, which, with his language skills in French, English and Arabic, got him an adviser’s job in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Married with four children and grandchildren, for the past three years Dany has worked with disabled veterans and is now helping soldiers who have been blinded since October 7. “They struggle, as I did with, a new reality, but I tell them they must not give up on life.”

Dany never gave up. He skis and tandem cycles and, next year, will compete in a triathlon. This is possible because of his five guide dog partnerships and although they are typically rehomed after service, Dany kept his with him. “When I retired my dog Norman, he still came to the door when I put the harness on Rolly. ”

Dany’s kindness was not lost on the tearful audience or on Rolly, who, by pure coincidence, was looked after by IGDC UK chair Jon Benjamin as a puppy. On another visit to London, Rolly met Martin Segal, who died in January, and Dany’s lasting memory of the executive director was his commitment to IGDC.

Lisa Haet Baron, the centre’s international liaison officer whose father was blind, has that commitment and came from Israel with Dany and Rolly to encourage more support. “Fifteen percent of all injuries in the current conflict are vision-related,” said Lisa. “More service dogs are also needed for civilians, for children who are suffering with PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder]. We have ambitious plans to breed and train significantly more dogs each year to meet this ever-increasing demand.”

After an interlude of songs by Immanuel Primary School pupils, Rob was gifted sponsorship of Teddy, Jewish News’ community guide dog named in memory of Martin ‘Edward’ Segal. Now seven months old, Teddy can be left alone for a few hours without chewing on furniture and he responds to food rewards and commands. Teddy’s high energy requires extra activities and longer walks so he doesn’t get bored or mischievous.

Rob Rinder will now be invested in Teddy’s progress, along with Martin’s stoic widow Rebecca, who gave out packs of gift cards that are replacing the charity’s annual calendar. It’s a cost measure, but the cards are a must-have as they feature puppies who will one day restore independence to Israeli citizens, irrespective of race or faith. Could there be a better seasonal message? To shop, visit http://israelguidedog.org.uk

Bring Them Home Hounds

There’s nothing special about dog walking in Hampstead on Sunday mornings, but since January there has been a standout pack wearing bandanas. The red bandanas imprinted with the words Bring Them Home are worn by regulars Samson the Westie, Lennon the Australian Doodle and Arnie the bull terrier, who wears blue. Until 31 August, Kira, the Rhodesian Ridgeback, wore the bandana Bring Hersh Home, but the murder of 23-year-old Hersh Goldberg-Polin destroyed that hope.

The Kenwood Bring Them Home meet-up continues for Marli, Margot and all their four-legged friends, led by Avi Djanogoly, who brings Israel-born Kira and rescue Luna. Avi lived in Israel for nine years and his son Josh and grandchildren still do, so he felt compelled to do something. “Post-October 7, the least we could do was proclaim our love and support for the hostages deprived of their liberty who could not walk freely.”

As Avi’s brother is friends with Hersh’s parents Rachel and John, he felt a personal connection. “I put his name on Kira’s bandana and it was amazing how many people stopped to ask about Hersh.”

The group of 10 walking regulars have received nasty comments too but, Avi says, the response has been largely positive, with a special nod to Ricky Gervais, who wanted to know more. “We know people in Israel are walking with a huge sack of despair on their shoulders. In a small way we can lighten that sack with a little measure of support.”

Avi recalls being taught the importance of dogs at the Pesach seder table as a child. “Dogs in Egypt were given special credit by Hashem as they did not bark and wake the Egyptians when the children of Israel escaped. On October 7, people were slaughtered because they were Jewish and the kibbutzim who kept dogs were targeted by terrorists who killed their dogs. The script has not changed in 3,000 years.”

Avi says dogs (and owners) are welcome to join Kenwood Bring Them Home. “We send photos and short videos of our walk to hostage families. Amazingly they reply thanking us.”