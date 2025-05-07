Dora Gee is going mad… again

They say opposites attract and this is as true of friendship as it is of romantic relationships. In coming-of-age musical The Mad Ones, 18-year-old Samantha Brown’s bestie Kelly was everything she is not – notably daring. When we meet Samantha she has lost her best friend in a car crash and her world has come tumbling down.

The musical premiered off-Broadway in 2017 and became a viral sensation. Dora first played the role of Sam in 2023 in Birmingham when the show was billed as The Unauthorized Autobiography of Samantha Brown.

The new production is a story filled with humour as well as heartache about Samantha’s life choices after graduation, her well-intentioned helicopter mother, Bev, her high school sweetheart boyfriend Adam and Kelly, who haunts her. The spotlight is on Sam and Kelly’s relationship, plus the mother-daughter dynamic of Sam and Bev.

You don’t find the name Dora on many classroom registers. Where did you grow up and what influence has Judaism had in your life?

“I believe my name’s from several generations ago. Mum’s grandma Dorothy and dad’s mum Dee. Gee was originally something along the lines of Goldstein. Mum’s side of the family is Jewish and I was raised culturally but not religiously Jewish. I grew up in Harlesden and spent a lot of time with my Auntie in Edgware – we’re really close – so Friday night dinners, food, lots of culture. It’s a really important part of my identity.”

And now?

“I got married last year and my husband and I live in Hitchin but we want to move back into London. I’m less involved in the Jewish community these days but there’s always a connection to be found. When I performed Go! The Musical last year [Upstairs at the Gatehouse], eight of the cast were Jewish, including the writers. They didn’t set out to cast Jews, it just happened.”

Has being Jewish been an issue with work?

“I don’t present as outwardly Jewish – I mean, if it comes up I’ll mention it because it’s an important part of my identity, but only when it’s relevant. I’ve been lucky enough to surround myself with people who are reasonably-minded and even with different opinions we can still have a civilised conversation about it.”

Mother-daughter relationships feature strongly in the play. How was yours growing up?

“My mum is my best friend and did a really great job raising me – she’s highly intelligent with a PhD but also neurotic like Bev in the show. When I was learning to drive she’d go berserk, eventually refusing to get in the car with me. She’s my hero though.”

Daytime rehearsals for The Mad Ones and nightly performance of Ordinary Ones (Upstairs at the Gatehouse). That’s a hectic schedule.

“I’m only just coming to terms with how exhausting it’s going to be, but I’ve done both shows before, so technically I’m not learning new material. It’s a dream role at this my stage of my career. My husband is a musician and we always say we’re ‘poor but happy’ – the alternative is working 9-5 to earn more, but we know we would be giving up so much that we love.”

You’ve opened up about anxiety in the past – how do you reset?

“I try to catch myself when I’m feeling anxious or having imposter syndrome and get out into nature and sunshine. I also have a good support system around me. I’m probably the happiest I’ve ever been right now, so it’s easier to manage my anxiety than it has been at other times in my life.”

Was stage always the dream?

“Teens are so pressured to know what they want to do for the rest of their lives. At 16, I wanted astrophysics or maths… or drama school. I just followed my heart and my parents supported me. Maybe in 10 years I’ll go back and do a degree in astrophysics.”

What changes can audiences expect from last time?

“There’s a couple of new cast members so fresh energy and new dynamics to explore. I know the whole creative team and have the same stage mum, so it’s the relationship with Kelly which I feel is the most important piece of the puzzle this time.”

You commented on Instagram, ‘I don’t think I’ll ever find a role quite like this one’ – what makes it so special?

“This is my first lead role so I’ve really been able to push myself because Sam doesn’t really leave the stage. If I mess up or am lacklustre, it’s on me. I’ve always worked well under pressure and it came at the right time. I don’t think I would have been ready as soon as I graduated.”

Favourite song in the show?

“Ooh, so hard to choose, but I love Say the Word because she goes through so much in that song. Also The Proposal because it’s hilarious.”

If you could play another part?

“Kelly. I was actually recalled for her originally but I’m very much a Sam in real life, the over thinker. I usually surround myself with Kellys – people who say ‘let’s get up and go do this’.”

Are you sticking with stage?

“Musical theatre is where I’m happiest. But I’d love to do Shakespeare. My dream role since I was 15 is to play Beatrice [Much Ado About Nothing]. Actually, I’m putting that out into the universe – if you don’t believe you can achieve it, you won’t.”

Get ready for humour, heartache and a whole host of memorable songs. You’d be a mad one to miss it.

Dora Gee Is Going Mad is as The Other Palace until 1 June. theotherpalace.co.uk