EcoJudaism holds UK’s first Jewish eco vigil in Westminster

Environmental charity EcoJudaism has made history with the UK’s first Jewish eco vigil in Parliament Square, drawing praise from MP Sarah Sackman for “being in the heart of government and holding us to account.”

The event united a cross-section of the Jewish community, featuring religious leaders, organisational heads, students, and interfaith allies. Notable attendees included Phil Rosenberg, Board of Deputies president; Barnaby Nemko, United Synagogue communities director; and Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg, EcoJudaism’s founder. Barnet Jewish school JCoSS’s choir added a poignant touch with their performance.

EcoJudaism CEO Naomi Verber called on the government to “choose life” for people and wildlife alike, warning that unchecked economic growth “degrades life.” She emphasised the Jewish community’s duty to recognise environmental responsibility as a core moral and religious value.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Rabbi Mordechai Wollenberg, part of EcoJudaism’s rabbinic advisory board, criticised leadership for failing to prioritise stewardship. “Youngsters often outshine us with their concern and activism,” he remarked. He tied the vigil’s urgency to the ongoing COP29 climate summit, urging leaders to act decisively: “Don’t let us down when it comes to our environment, ecosystems, and very existence.”