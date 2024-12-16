Edinburgh student elected UJS president

A final year Edinburgh University geography student has been elected the next president of the Union of Jewish Students, representing 9,000 members across 75 Jewish societies in the UK and Ireland.

21- year old Louis Danker, who grew up in Barnet with a London mum and Belfast Dad, ran on a platform of a “proud, diverse, united” student community, and was up against fellow nominees Naomi Bernstein (Cambridge University), and Daniel Grossman (Bristol University).

Danker is a former Edinburgh JSoc president (2022) whose campaign centred around putting Jewish pride back on the agenda, runing a Jewish culture and history week on campuses around the country focusing on Jewish identity and talking about the diversity of different Jewish backgrounds. As reported by Jewish News, he also proposed “a proactive plan for a year of zero tolerance on anti- Semitism”.

The announcement was made after just under three weeks of intense campaigning and live hustings, at the annual UJS conference, where students from across the UK also decide on motions, campaigns and programmes within the organisation for the next 3 years.

Danker told Jewish News: “It’s the biggest honour to be elected the next UJS President and to have the chance to lead an organisation I owe so much to. For the next six months I’m excited to support Sami and her wonderful team in their work, recapturing Jewish pride on campus and building a better future for Jewish students across the UK & Ireland.”

Danker will succeed UJS’s current president Sami Berkoff in the summer of 2025.