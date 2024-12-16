Edinburgh student elected UJS president
Louis Danker will succeed Sami Berkoff following poll at annual student convention
A final year Edinburgh University geography student has been elected the next president of the Union of Jewish Students, representing 9,000 members across 75 Jewish societies in the UK and Ireland.
21- year old Louis Danker, who grew up in Barnet with a London mum and Belfast Dad, ran on a platform of a “proud, diverse, united” student community, and was up against fellow nominees Naomi Bernstein (Cambridge University), and Daniel Grossman (Bristol University).
Danker is a former Edinburgh JSoc president (2022) whose campaign centred around putting Jewish pride back on the agenda, runing a Jewish culture and history week on campuses around the country focusing on Jewish identity and talking about the diversity of different Jewish backgrounds. As reported by Jewish News, he also proposed “a proactive plan for a year of zero tolerance on anti- Semitism”.
The announcement was made after just under three weeks of intense campaigning and live hustings, at the annual UJS conference, where students from across the UK also decide on motions, campaigns and programmes within the organisation for the next 3 years.
Danker told Jewish News: “It’s the biggest honour to be elected the next UJS President and to have the chance to lead an organisation I owe so much to. For the next six months I’m excited to support Sami and her wonderful team in their work, recapturing Jewish pride on campus and building a better future for Jewish students across the UK & Ireland.”
Danker will succeed UJS’s current president Sami Berkoff in the summer of 2025.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.