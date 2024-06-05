El Al and Virgin Atlantic sign loyalty club agreement
Deal offers passengers greater flexibility on the Tel Aviv-London (Heathrow) route
Israel’s national airline El Al has announced a codeshare and loyalty club sharing scheme with British airline Virgin Atlantic.
The agreements were signed during the International Air Transport Association (IATA) annual general meeting in Dubai, attended by EL AL chief executive officer Dina Ben Tal Ganancia and Virgin Atlantic chief executive officer Shai Weiss.
The partnership gives passengers greater flexibility on the Tel Aviv-London (Heathrow) route. The El Al code (LY) will be added to Virgin Atlantic-operated flights, while the Virgin Atlantic code (VS) will be added to El Al-operated flights on this route.
Additionally, members of El Al’s Matmid Frequent Flyer Club and Virgin Atlantic’s Flying Club will benefit from reciprocal loyalty rewards.
Points can be accumulated and redeemed on flights operated by both airlines, not just on the London -Tel Aviv route, offering greater value and earning potential for frequent flyers.
Tickets for codeshare flights on the London – Tel Aviv route will be available for purchase starting June 10, for flights departing from June 19, 2024. Travellers can book these flights through both airlines’ websites or via travel agents.
Shlomi Zafrany, vice president of Commercial and Aviation Relations at El Al, said: “This strategic partnership with Virgin Atlantic is a pivotal component of our commitment to expanding our route network, enhancing our flight schedules, and delivering greater value to our Matmid frequent flyer members. The new agreement significantly enhances our offerings on the highly sought-after Tel Aviv-London route and extends valuable benefits across the entire Virgin Atlantic network. El Al remains dedicated to forging strong partnerships with leading airlines globally, continually expanding our service reach to meet our customers’ needs.”
El Al’s collaboration with Virgin Atlantic joins several other partnership
agreements, including those with Delta Air Lines, SAS (Scandinavian Airlines) and Air France.
