El Al signs codeshare agreement with Azerbaijan Airlines
Over the past year Israel's national carrier has collaborated with Delta Air Lines, Air France and Virgin Atlantic
El Al has signed a codeshare agreement with Azerbaijan’s national airline.
The agreement includes a partnership on Azerbaijan Airlines flights from Tel Aviv, which operate twice daily from Tel Aviv to Baku. Tickets for flights under this cooperation are available for purchase on both companies’ websites.
As part of the cooperation, customers of both companies will be able to fly on flights operated by El Al and Azerbaijan Airlines under a shared code. El Al’s code (LY) will be added to flights operated by Azerbaijan Airlines from Tel Aviv to Baku and in the future to their connecting flights. EL AL’s frequent flyer members will be able to earn points on flights to Baku.
The cooperation with Azerbaijan Airlines joins other collaborations El Al has signed over the past year, including a partnership with Delta Air Lines, a codeshare agreement with Air France allowing codeshare flights on the Tel Aviv-Paris route, a codeshare agreement with KLM allowing codeshare flights on the Tel Aviv-Amsterdam route, in addition to a frequent flyer programme agreement with the Flying Blue loyalty programme shared by KLM and Air France, providing mutual benefits for program members.
Additionally, a cooperation agreement was signed with Virgin Atlantic, including codeshare flights on the Tel Aviv- London route and mutual benefits for frequent flyer programme members.
Shlomi Zafrany, vice president of commercial and industry affairs at El Al said: “The cooperation we signed with Azerbaijan Airlines is another step in implementing the company’s strategic plan, under which we are working to expand the route network from Tel Aviv also by creating collaborations with major and leading airlines worldwide, alongside expanding the flight schedule to popular destinations.”
Jamil Manizade, chief commercial officer at Azerbaijan Airlines said: “This partnership is a significant step in expanding our route network and creating long-term collaborations. It is a joint initiative that will allow us flexibility and accessibility and provide both our customers and EL AL customers with more flight options, exposure to additional destinations, and increased passenger traffic between the two countries.”
