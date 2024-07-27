Eleven youngsters killed after Hezbollah rocket attack in the Golan Heights

Eleven children, teenagers and young adults were killed and at least 38 wounded when a Hezbollah rocket struck near a football pitch in the northern Israeli Druze town of Majdal Shams on Saturday evening.

According to the IDF, the rocket strike at 6:18pm in the Golan Heights and was part of three barrages fired from Lebanon.

A spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said: “The Hezbollah terrorist organisation is behind the rocket launch at a soccer field in Majdal Shams which caused multiple civilian casualties, including children, earlier this evening. All the fatalities are children, aged 10 to 20. We share in the grief of the families and embrace the Druze community in its difficult time.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“Hezbollah has been lying and denying responsibility for the incident. Our intelligence is clear: Hezbollah is responsible for the murder of innocent children.”

At least 34 casualties with varying degrees of injuries were evacuated to hospitals by Magen David Adom first responders and IDF helicopters.

“We arrived at the soccer field and saw destruction and items on fire,” MDA medic Idan Avshalom said. “Victims were lying on the grass, and the scenes were difficult. We immediately began triaging the injured.

“During the incident, there were additional [rocket] alerts, and medical treatment for the injured is still ongoing,” he added. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu moved up his return flight from the U.S. following the incident, his office announced.

“The prime minister will convene the Security Cabinet immediately upon his return to Israel,” the Prime Minister’s Office stated.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, Northern Command head Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin, Operations Directorate head Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk, Air Force commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, and other General Staff members were conducting a situational assessment.

President Isaac Herzog tweeted: “The terrible and shocking disaster in the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the north of Israel is truly heartbreaking. There are no words that can comfort the families of the young victims who lost their lives through no fault of their own.”

He continued: “Hezbollah, armed and funded by Iran, does not distinguish between child or adult, soldier or civilian, Jew or Muslim, Druze or Christian.”

Hezbollah has attacked Israel nearly every day since joining the conflict in support of Hamas, firing thousands of rockets, missiles, and explosive drones at Israeli towns. Tens of thousands of Israeli civilians remain internally displaced due to the ongoing violence.