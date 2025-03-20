Eli Sharabi: ‘Where was the UN, the Red Cross.. the world when we needed them?’
The freed Israeli hostage bravely shares his testimony at a UN Security Council meeting
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Freed Israeli hostage Eli Sharabi has bravely shared his harrowing account of 491 days of captivity in Gaza during a speech to a UN Security Council meeting.
Speaking with remarkable clarify, following his release only last month, Sharabi at one stage asked the meeting in New York:””Where was the Red Cross when we needed them? Where was The United Nations? Where was the world.”
He added:”491 days of torment. 491 days of starvation, of being chained underground, and no one came.
“No one in Gaza helped me. The civilians saw us suffering and they cheered our kidnappers. They were definitely involved. I’m here today because I survived. But survival is not enough, not when 59 hostages are still there.”
Sharabi, whose speech was later praised by US, UK, French and Panama representatives at the UN, also told the meeting:” “I know you discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza very often, but let me tell you, as an eyewitness – I saw what happened to this aid. Hamas stole it.
“I saw Hamas terrorists carrying boxes with the UN and UNRWA emblems on them into the tunnel.
“Dozens and dozens of boxes, paid by your government, feeding terrorists who tortured me and murdered my family. They would eat many meals a day from the UN aid in front of us, and we never received any of it.”
He then added; “When you speak of humanitarian aid, remember this: Hamas eats like kings while hostages starve.”
Sharabi also recalled his recent meetings with both Donald Trump, and with the British Prime Minister.
“I was freed less than six weeks ago,” he said.
“I met President Trump at the White House, and thanked him for securing my release and many others.
“I appreciate his efforts to free those still held hostage by Hamas. I told him, bring them all home.
|I met with Prime Minister Starmer at 10 Downing Street.
” I told him, bring them all home. Now I’m here before you at the United Nations to say, bring them all home. ”
He also repeated comments made at a press conference ahead of Thursday’s appearance at the UN saying:”On October 7, my heaven turned to hell. Hamas terrorists invaded, and I was ripped away from my family, never to see them again.
“I didn’t know I should have said goodbye forever,” he said with regard to the moment he was kidnapped.
“Outside, my peaceful home was gone,” he said, adding, “Over 100 terrorists were laughing, celebrating.”
As the terrorists drove into Gaza, he recounted how he was beaten and a mob of civilians tried to lynch him at the border. “I was their trophy,” he noted, as he recalled being taken to a mosque.
“I was treated worse than an animal,” said Sharabi.
“The chains they kept me in tore into my skin from the moment I entered until the moment I was released,” he added. “Begging became my existence.”
