Elie Wiesel’s son leads conference on Uyghur persecution
Holocaust experts to speak at interfaith conference on China's exploitation of Muslims
A foundation named for the late Holocaust survivor and writer Elie Wiesel is at the forefront of a major interfaith conference about how to help the Uyghur people from persecution by China.
The Elie Wiesel Foundation, chaired by the writer’s son Elisha, has joined the Uyghur Human Rights Project and the World Uyghur Congress to hold a two-day New York conference on April 17 and 18 entitled “Disrupting Uyghur Genocide”.
Those participating include specialists such as Ellen Germain, the US State Department’s special envoy on Holocaust issues, Dr Mehnaz Afridi of the Holocaust, Genocide and Interfaith Studies Centre at Manhattan College, Danica Damplo, from the Simon-Skjodt Centre for the Prevention of Genocide, at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, and a number of leading imams and rabbis.
The event will be preceded by a special exhibition — Made in China, How The Brands You Love Profit From Uyghur Forced Labour, which will trace the supply chains of scores of consumer products back to Uyghur forced labour camps in China.
