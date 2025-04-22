Emily Damari and Eli Sharabi to light Israel Independence Day torch

Emily Damari says words cannot express her excitement at being chosen to light a torch at Israel’s Independence Day ceremony next week.

The 28-year old British-Israeli, abducted from Kfar Aza on 7 October, was the last British hostage to be freed from Gaza, after 471 days in captivity.

She will join fellow former hostage Eli Sharabi to mark the transition from mourning on Memorial Day (Yom Hazikaron), Wednesday 30 April to celebrating on Independence Day (Yom Haatzmaut), on Thursday 1 May.

Following the announcement by Israeli transportation minister Miri Regev, who is in charge of the ceremony, Damari took to Instagram to express her gratitude.

She said: “Exactly three months ago, I emerged, wrapped in this flag behind me, returned from Hamas captivity in Gaza, coming out of darkness into light.

“Today I learned I’m lighting a torch at the Independence Day ceremony. In honour of the hostages, in honour of Gali and Zivi (Berman) and the other additional 57 hostages who are waiting to return home to their families.”

Calling it a “privilege”, Damari added that “words cannot express how excited I am to do this,” giving thanks for the honour and acknowledging the “security forces and the soldiers of the IDF who risked their lives and are risking their lives so we can raise this flag with pride and light the torch every Independence Day. Am Y’Israel Chai!”

Eli Sharabi was freed in February after 491 days in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip to discover his British-born wife Lianne, daughters Noiya and Yahel and brother Yossi were all murdered on 7 October 2023. Hamas is still holding his brother’s body hostage.

Sharabi has since spoken to the UN Security Council and with US President Donald Trump, passionately advocating for the release of those hostages remaining in Gaza.

Israeli transportation minister Miri Regev said: “I was deeply moved to inform Eli Sharabi of his selection”, calling him “an Israeli hero who captured the heart of the nation. He survived under brutal conditions, showed leadership and strength of spirit, uplifted fellow hostages and helped them endure the unbearable reality of captivity.”

She called Emily Damari “an exceptional Israeli hero who has entered all our hearts and become a symbol of inspiration and victory,” adding that choosing her “represents our enormous appreciation for the bravery of captivity survivors and our commitment to the swift return of all 59 of our brothers and sisters still held in the Gaza Strip.”

Also selected for the honour are British lawyer Natasha Hausdorff, the legal director of UK Lawyers for Israel; American conservative pundit Ben Shapiro; Ben Carasso, at ten years old, the youngest torch bearer in history as well as Israel’s youngest advocate and spokersperson; Israeli NBA player Dani Avdija and Rachel Edri, 66, held hostage for fifteen hours by Hamas in her home in Ofakim on October 7, 2023 until the IDF was able to rescue her.

Minister Regev added that Edri “became a well-known symbol worldwide for the extraordinary resourcefulness she demonstrated when she and her husband were held hostage by terrorists on October 7.

For nearly 24 hours, Rachel managed to appeal to the humanity of the terrorists and gain their trust, significantly contributing to the success of the rescue operation that saved her life and the life of her husband, David, who passed away a few months after that horrific Saturday.”

Israeli news outlet Ynet reports that five IDF surveillance soldiers—Agam Berger, Liri Albag, Daniela Gilboa, Naama Levy and Karina Ariev—were also nominated.