‘ENOUGH of the hate!’: UJS releases powerful new video condemning campus antisemitism
'To those who rip stars of David off our neck, send death threats and abuse Jewish students, we've had enough,' declare Jewish students
The Union of Jewish Students (UJS) has released a powerful new video calling out antisemitism following an unprecedented increase in campus hatred over the last eight months.
The one minute 42 second video platforms Jewish students from campuses including Leeds, Durham, Bristol, Aberdeen all declaring “We’ve Had Enough!”
They say: “to those who harassed your students, who celebrate terror, who deny anti-Semitism, today we say we’ve had enough. We’ve had enough of hate. Enough of the hate we see on campus today and every day. We say enough to those who say the Jews control the world, control the media, control the banks, who resort to tropes instead of truth. To those who rip Stars of David off our neck send death threats and abuse Jewish students. We’ve had enough. Enough to those who intimidate Jewish students in message groups, target our Jewish spaces with anti-semitic graffiti, break into Jewish student accommodations. To those who draw swastikas on University toilets, who celebrate and glorify terrorism we’ve had enough. We can’t be silent because now it’s our turn to stand up, speak out and to say we’ve had enough.”
In a statement, UJS said that “in an academic year where Jewish students have experienced the largest campus antisemitism crisis in living memory – with a six-fold increase in antisemitic incidents – UJS has provided round-the-clock support to Jewish students on the frontlines of the crisis. Today we say with one voice: We’ve Had Enough.”
The video can be found and shared across social media platforms including Twitter/X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIN and Youtube.
In the past week more than 3,000 Jewish students past and present have signed an open letter to every Vice-Chancellor, students’ union leader, and wider university leadership. This letter is still open for current and former Jewish students to add their name to.
UJS President, Edward Isaacs said: “Jewish students have endured a year like no other, facing the worst campus antisemitism crisis in a generation. After 8 months, Jewish students have had enough. It is imperative that university leaders understand, condemn, and act against antisemitism. Now.”
The video has been viewed more than 277 thousand times on Twitter/X since its launch.
