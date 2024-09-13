Etz Chaim achieves SECOND accreditation for ‘more able’ teaching

A Jewish primary school in north west London has been given its second award for continued commitment to high-quality provision for more able learners.

Etz Chaim in Mill Hill received the National Association for Able Children in Education (NACE) Challenge Award. It is the first Jewish school to be recognised by NACE and the 174th in the UK in total.

To attain the award, schools must complete a detailed self-evaluation using the NACE Challenge Framework, submit a portfolio of supporting evidence, and undertake an assessment, which includes examination of school data and key documents, lesson observations and interviews with school leaders, learners, parents and governors.

NACE chief executive Rob Lightfoot said: “Etz Chaim Jewish Primary School has worked hard to attain re-accreditation through the NACE Challenge Award. It has displayed a continued commitment to develop an environment in which all learners are challenged and supported to be the best they can be.”

The NACE assessor added: “Etz Chaim is aspirational for all of its pupils. They have created an ethos of high expectations alongside an enjoyment of learning, whilst seeking out and celebrating all pupils’ achievements and strengths including those of the ‘more able’. The curriculum is broad, progressive, fun and ambitious for all pupils. Teachers are reflective and enthusiastic. They demonstrate good subject knowledge and provide challenge activities which encourage pupils to think hard.”

Etz Chaim headteacher Hannah Martin said: “I am firm believer that every child in our school should be pushed to improve and develop themselves, based on their own individual abilities. Teachers are encouraged to adapt work as much as possible. This way pupils who may find it harder to grasp a topic are not given unrealistic, demoralising expectations, and those more able to pick learning up quicker are not left to cruise along too comfortably without being pushed.”