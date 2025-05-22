EU votes to review Association Agreement with Israel, citing Gaza
17 of 28 member states supported the review; Israel criticises 'total misunderstanding of the complex reality'
The European Union’s Chief Diplomat has confirmed that the bloc will review its current political and economic agreement with Israel, stating that “pressure is necessary to change the situation” in Gaza.
Kaja Kallas, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said on Tuesday that what was happening in Gaza was “catastrophic.
“The aid that Israel has allowed in is of course welcomed, but it’s a drop in the ocean. Aid must flow immediately without obstruction and at scale because this is what is needed.”
The current EU-Israel Association Agreement has been in place for a quarter of a century. The proposition to review it was made by Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and backed by 17 out of the EU’s 28 member countries.
Israel responded robustly to Kallas’s statement, saying it reflected “a total misunderstanding of the complex reality Israel is facing.
“Israel agreed time and again to the American proposals to a ceasefire and to the release of the hostages. Hamas refused each and every one of these proposals”, the statement, released by Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said.
“Ignoring these realities and criticising Israel only hardens Hamas’s position and encourages Hamas to stick to its guns. Hamas’s recent praise for such criticism is a clear indication of this and results in prolonging the war.”
Israel’s response went on to criticise what it described as ignoring “both the American initiative to transfer aid without it reaching Hamas, and the recent Israeli decision to facilitate the entry of aid into Gaza.
“We thank the countries that recognized this reality, supported Israel during the discussion, and remain committed to open dialogue with the EU and its member states.
“We call on the EU to exert pressure where it belongs — on Hamas.”
Yesterday, the UK announced that it was suspending free trade agreement talks with Israel, also citing the situation in Gaza. The Israeli MFA criticised the move, stating that “external pressure will not divert Israel from its path in defending its existence and security against enemies who seek its destruction.”
