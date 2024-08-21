Eugene and Dan Levy to host the Emmys
Schitt's Creek father-and-son duo will be collaborating again
In 2020, Eugene Levy won his first Emmy Award and gave a heart-rending acceptance speech about working with his two children, Sarah and Dan Levy, on the much-loved Schitt’s Creek.
“As a dad, getting to work on camera for six years with both my kids, Daniel and Sarah, I had such a joy,” Eugene shared from the quarantine tent where he attended the show. “I love you both and could not be prouder.”
Eugene and Dan Levy will be collaborating once again because the father-and-son duo will be hosting the 2024 Emmys.
“For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theatre was incentive enough,” the two said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can’t wait to spend the evening with you all on September 15.”
Eugene is in line for a second Emmy as Apple TV+ show The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy has been nominated for outstanding hosted nonfiction series or special. This season, Levy got to explore his Jewish roots when he visited Scotland, the place where his mother, Rebecca “Betty” Kudlatz, was born and spent her childhood before immigrating to Canada. In the episode Scotland: My Mother’s Country, Levy visited the Garnethill Synagogue, donned a kippah and tallis, and even tried on a kosher kilt. Levy got to visit his great-grandparents’ grave, who he called two of the “bravest people he’ll never know”, for emigrating from their small Polish town to Scotland in the late 19th century.
