‘Evil unhinged’ – memorial to 7 October victims vandalised in broad daylight again
Police treating incident as hate crime as donations top £1.5k to restore site repeatedly targeted
A memorial in Brighton to the victims of the 7 October Hamas massacre has been vandalised again – the latest in what organisers say is now more than 40 separate attacks on the site.
The tribute, located in Palmeira Square and maintained by the Brighton and Hove Jewish community and allies, was found destroyed on Wednesday afternoon. Pages containing photographs of victims were ripped from a folder and thrown across the pavement, according to volunteers.
“They threw the images of murdered children around like they were nothing. Evil unhinged,” said campaigner Heidi Bachram, who helps run the memorial.
Despite repeated acts of destruction, the community continues to hold nightly vigils at the site, each one honouring a different victim or hostage. Wednesday evening’s service went ahead after volunteers restored the display and was dedicated to 88-year-old Chana Kritzman, who was fatally wounded by Hamas gunmen at Kibbutz Be’eri and died of her injuries two weeks later.
More than £1,500 has been raised in under 24 hours to help repair the memorial and contribute to plans for a permanent tribute.
Sussex Police confirmed to Jewish News they are investigating the incident as a hate crime. In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a report of a criminal damage to a memorial in Palmeira Square, Hove. The incident happened at about 3.30pm on Wednesday, 14 May.
“A man with brown hair, believed to be in his 30s and wearing a grey jumper, grey trousers and sunglasses, was seen to leave the area via Western Road.
“Officers attended and completed a search of the area but the man was not located.”
The Board of Deputies condemned the vandalism as “appalling and heartbreaking” and urged authorities to bring the perpetrator to justice. “We stand in solidarity with the Brighton and Hove Jewish community who have been unwavering in their commitment to hold a public service every single day,” the organisation said in a statement.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.