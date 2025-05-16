‘Evil unhinged’ – memorial to 7 October victims vandalised in broad daylight again

A memorial in Brighton to the victims of the 7 October Hamas massacre has been vandalised again – the latest in what organisers say is now more than 40 separate attacks on the site.

The tribute, located in Palmeira Square and maintained by the Brighton and Hove Jewish community and allies, was found destroyed on Wednesday afternoon. Pages containing photographs of victims were ripped from a folder and thrown across the pavement, according to volunteers.

“They threw the images of murdered children around like they were nothing. Evil unhinged,” said campaigner Heidi Bachram, who helps run the memorial.

Despite repeated acts of destruction, the community continues to hold nightly vigils at the site, each one honouring a different victim or hostage. Wednesday evening’s service went ahead after volunteers restored the display and was dedicated to 88-year-old Chana Kritzman, who was fatally wounded by Hamas gunmen at Kibbutz Be’eri and died of her injuries two weeks later.

More than £1,500 has been raised in under 24 hours to help repair the memorial and contribute to plans for a permanent tribute.

Sussex Police confirmed to Jewish News they are investigating the incident as a hate crime. In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a report of a criminal damage to a memorial in Palmeira Square, Hove. The incident happened at about 3.30pm on Wednesday, 14 May.

“A man with brown hair, believed to be in his 30s and wearing a grey jumper, grey trousers and sunglasses, was seen to leave the area via Western Road.

“Officers attended and completed a search of the area but the man was not located.”

The Board of Deputies condemned the vandalism as “appalling and heartbreaking” and urged authorities to bring the perpetrator to justice. “We stand in solidarity with the Brighton and Hove Jewish community who have been unwavering in their commitment to hold a public service every single day,” the organisation said in a statement.