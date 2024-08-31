Ex-London deputy mayor and Jewish Labour stalwart Nicky Gavron dies, aged 82

Nicky Gavron – one of the most respected and influential Jewish political figures in London – has died peacefully at home aged 82, her family have confirmed.

A former deputy of London under Ken Livingstone, Jewish Labour Movement member Gavron won worldwide acclaim for her campaigning, particularly on environmental issues.

During the probelmatic years under Livingtone she was also the go to person for the Jewish community, with Gavron among those to call for the former London mayor’s expulsion from Labour during the antisemtism crisis.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, foreign secretary David Lammy, Board of Deputies Vice President Andrew Gilbert, and Progressive Britain executive director Adam Langleben were among those to pay tribute to the political heavyweight as news of her death was made public.

A post on Gavron’s social media account on X confirmed her passing adding: “Nicky’s family is very sad to announce that she has died.

“She passed away peacefully at home on 30th August.”

In 2006, Business Week Magazine cited Gavron as one of the 20 most important people in the world in the battle against greenhouse gas emissions.

The magazine said:”[She aims] to turn London into a model of a sustainable future for all the world’s great cities.”

Her mother was a Jewish refugee who fled Nazi Germany as antisemitic persecution mounted in 1936.

In March 2008, she revealed that her mother was chosen to dance before Hitler in the opening ceremony of the 1936 Olympics, until the authorities discovered that she was Jewish.

In 2012 Gavron spoke of her “complete exasperation” at Livingstone’s decision to depose her as deputy mayor and her concerns about the way he runs his administration.

In 2017 she was among the signatories of a letter from Jewish Labour members expressing “disgust” over Livingstone and his ” history of inflammatory remarks against our community” which called for his expulsion from Labour.

Khan wrote on X:”Devastated to hear the news about my dear friend Nicky Gavron. Her service to our city was immeasurable, as a councillor, Deputy Mayor and Assembly Member.

“To me, she was not just a kind and generous friend, but also a teacher and a mentor. Her commitment to tackling climate change inspired many, and she pioneered many of the policies that have led London to be the world leader it is today.

“I have so many wonderful memories of Nicky over the years. She will be missed terribly, and my thoughts are with her daughters Sarah and Jessica, her wider family and loved ones.”

Foreign Secretary Lammy added:”Very sad to hear my dear friend Nicky Gavron has passed.

“A stalwart of London and Haringey politics, she was a life force at City Hall.

“Passionate about the Climate Emergency, the Built Environment and Urban Planning she improved the lives of so many people.”

Lammy added: “Generous, kind and engaging she will be hugely missed.”

Board of Deputies vice president Andrew Gilbert also posted on X saying:”Very sad at the news that former Deputy Mayor of London and London Assembly member Nicky Gavron

has passed away.

“Nicky was a great friend to London Jewish Forum and the London Jewish community.

“During the Ken years she was often the one to whom we turned. From environmental issues to a real vision for London she was one of the key voices.”

While Langleben wrote:”Nicky was a wonderful woman. A very astute politician and hugely respected authority on all things planning. Proud to have worked with her whilst at City Hall and with Jewish Labour of which she was a committed member over many years.

“May her memory be a blessing.”

From the Conservatives Andrew Boff wrote:”I’m devastated to hear of the passing of Nicky Gavron.

“I loved that woman: strong enough to fight for what she believed in and brave enough to change her mind when the evidence demanded it.

“A huge loss to London. I will miss her greatly.”

Gavron had moved from Worcester to London in the 1960s to study the history of art at the Courtauld Institute, before becoming politically active.

In 1986 was elected as a Labour councillor for Archway ward in the London Borough of Haringey.

She was the leader of the London Planning Advisory Committee from 1994 until it was absorbed into the Greater London Authorityand was elected London Assembly member for Enfield and Haringey in the 2000 London Assembly election.

She was deputy mayor of London from May 2000 until June 2003, ]when the mayor, Ken Livingstone, appointed Jenny Jones of the Green Party to succeed her.

Although she was selected as Labour’s mayoral candidate for the 2004 elections, she stepped aside when Livingstone was readmitted to the party.

In the 2004 London Assembly election she was re-elected as a London-wide Labour Assembly member on the party list. Shortly after the election, Livingstone once again appointed her to the position of deputy mayor.

She was supposed to take up a position as acting mayor during Livingstone’s suspension for four weeks from 1 March 2006, but a High Court order froze the suspension, allowing him to remain in office.

Gavron stood for the Barnet and Camden London Assembly seat in the 2008 GLA elections against the Conservative incumbent, Brian Coleman. Although she was unsuccessful in this contest she increased the Labour share of the vote in the constituency and was re-elected to the Assembly on the London-wide list vote.

Gavron ceased to be deputy mayor on 4 May 2008 following Boris Johnson’s victory in the 2008 London mayoral election.

She married publishing tycoon Robert Gavron in 1967 before divorcing in 1987.

Gavron is survived by the couple’s daughters Jessica, a lawyer, and Sarah, a film director.