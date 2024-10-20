Ex-SodaStream boss offers $100,000 reward for safe return of hostages

Daniel Birnbaum, the former CEO of SodaStream, is offering a huge cash reward to anyone who delivers an Israeli hostage held in Gaza back to Israel.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Birnbaum appeals to “the good people in Gaza” and offers $100,000 to anyone who frees an Israeli hostage from Hamas.

“This was a terrible year. It’s time to wrap things up. It’s time to move on,” Birnbaum states in the video. “A few days ago, Benjamin Netanyahu promised free passage and immunity to anyone who delivers an Israeli prisoner to Israel. I would like to add to that a financial reward.”

“Anyone who delivers from Gaza, a living Israeli prisoner will receive $100,000 that would be paid either by cash or by Bitcoin, as you prefer.”

Birnbaum says that his “this offer is valid until Wednesday midnight, October 24.”

“Don’t wait,” he urges, instructing those who want to take the offer to contact him confidentially via Telegram or WhatsApp. “It’s time for you to take control of your life, to build a better future for yourself, your family and for your community. Do it today.’