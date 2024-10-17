EXCLUSIVE: Police quiz two women over pro-Hezbollah placards at Palestine demo
Following a Jewish News report, Met Police identified the females allegedly displaying pro-Hezbollah banners at a protest in central London earlier this month
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Police have interviewed two people under caution who are alleged to have been holding placards showing support for the proscribed Iranian-backed terror group Hezbollah at a pro-Palestine demo in London earlier this month.
Earlier this month Jewish News exclusively revealed how the banners – including one reading “Hezbollah are not terrorists” and another stating “I (heart sign) Hezbollah” – were on display at the demo organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and other groups on 5 October.
A third placard on display at the march, at its start point close to Russell Square tube station, expressed support for Hezbollah’s former secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah, who was assassinated in an airstrike in Beirut last month.
It stated: “Nasrallah is NOT a terrorist!”
After the Jewish News report was published, EXCLUSIVE: Pro-Hezbollah placards openly displayed at latest Palestine demo the Metropolitan Police used our photographs to launch an appeal for people in relation to potential protest offences, including two women holding the placards.
It is understood that officers have now located the females who could be at the centre of the allegations, and have questioned both of them over the claims.
Jewish News helped the Met with its inquiries.
A detailed case is now expected to be sent to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) where a decision will be made on possible charges against those questioned under caution.
Jewish News had approached the females holding the placards aloft on the Saturday of the demo and questioned why they were showing support for a banned terror group.
One of the women replied: “All Shia around the world are Hezbollah.”
The Lebanese Shia Islamist group, which has repeatedly launched barrages of missiles into Israel has been proscribed as a terror organisation in this country since 2019.
Asked about this, the same woman replied: “Israel is the terrorist.”
When faced with the charge that Hezbollah and Hamas are responsible for the murder of innocent people, she replied: “You kill innocent people.”
Our report was followed up by national newspapers including The Times, Telegraph and MailOnline the following day.
In Israel the IDF also released a video on social media to nearly two million followers that stressed the terrorist nature of the Hezbollah organisation, which featured images of the banners exposed by Jewish News on the Palestine demo in London.
Officers made 17 arrests at the 5 October demonstration in central London in total.
While some arrests were made on the day, police noted that the size and density of the crowds meant “what is easy to spot when walking among the crowd with a mobile phone is not always easy for officers to see from their positions along the route”.
In a statement issued after the demo the Met added: “While we will always investigate event after an event, we would urge those who see these incidents and take photos of them to also alert officers if they are nearby so we can intervene immediately. ”
Jewish News has contacted the Met for further comment.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.