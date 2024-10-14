Family recovers Monet pastel generations after Nazi looting
An unsuspecting New Orleans couple who bought the artwork in 2019 voluntarily relinquished it after learning of its history
When Adalbert and Hilda Parlagi fled Vienna in 1938, a month after the Nazi annexation of Austria, they left behind a collection of artwork, which they and their heirs spent decades trying to retrieve.
On Wednesday in New Orleans, FBI agents presented the couple’s grandchildren with one of the looted works: a pastel drawing by French impressionist Claude Monet.
“Our grandfather would have been so happy to find out this Monet was being restituted after all his attempts over the years,” the heirs said in a joint statement. “This is a very moving and exceptional day for us, a day neither of us ever thought would happen.”
The 1865 Monet measures 7 by 11 inches and is titled “Bord de Mer,” which means “Seaside.” It depicts a rocky section of the Normandy coast, where Allied forces landed on D-Day in 1944, beginning their liberation of Nazi-occupied France.
The pastel is one of about 600,000 works of art, along with millions of books and religious items, that were looted by the Nazis during World War II. The FBI’s Art Crime Team, which worked on this case, has helped recover some 20,000 artworks over the years.
Adalbert “Bela” Parlagi was a successful businessman and art collector born in Budapest who moved to Vienna as a young man. He married his wife, Hilda, who was from Prague, and they had two children, Hedwig and Franz. According to the Associated Press, the couple had abandoned their Jewish identity and raised their children as Protestants. However, under Nazi race laws, they were still considered Jewish, and the family fled to the United Kingdom in March 1938, shortly after the Anschluss.
The Parlagis tried to have their belongings, including the Monet and seven other artworks, shipped to them in London, but in 1940, the Gestapo confiscated their property. The artwork was sold at auction, with the proceeds going into the coffers of the Third Reich.
As soon as the war ended, Adalbert Parlagi began a lifelong quest to recover his beloved paintings, a cause bolstered by a series of international declarations against the market in Nazi-looted art. However, he was thwarted by the Viennese auctioneer who had sold off his looted artworks, as the auctioneer claimed to Parlagi that he had no record or recollection of the sale.
Parlagi died in 1981, and his son, Franz, took up the effort until his own death in 2012.
Two years later, the next generation enlisted the help of the Commission for Looted Art in Europe, a London-based NGO, whose team scoured museum archives and online listings for years before making a breakthrough in 2021. The researchers discovered that a New Orleans art dealer had sold the Monet to a local physician and his wife in 2019.
The FBI got involved and soon contacted the unsuspecting couple, Kevin Schlamp and his wife, Bridget Vita, to notify them of the pastel’s history. The couple voluntarily relinquished their ownership rights, according to an FBI press release.
“The Schlamp family’s cooperation was key to the successful resolution of this case, and their integrity in ensuring the pastel’s return is highly commendable,” the release said.
Vita, whose husband died earlier this year, told a New Orleans newspaper, “We lost a painting, but the Jewish community had lost so much more.”
The Parlagi heirs recovered another drawing in March from the collection of an Austrian museum, but they are still searching for six remaining artworks, including a charcoal drawing by Camille Pissarro and a watercolor by Paul Signac.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.