Finchley and Golders Green MP slams ‘disgusting’ planned targeting of immigration centre
Sarah Sackman urges local residents to 'never let far-right divide us', while leading barrister Adam Wagner raises concerns about ex-Tory government's 'lefty lawyer' slurs
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Finchley and Golders Green MP Sarah Sackman has described the planned targeting of an immigration advice centre in her constituency by far-right extremists as “disgusting” and urged people to remain “calm and vigilant”.
Sackman, appointed Solicitor General in the Labour government, issued a statement confirming that far-right groups planned to target a service helping immigrants in Finchley.
She said she had been in touch with both police and with local community groups over the planned action, adding:”I urge the residents of Finchley and Golders Green to remain calm and vigilant during this time.”We will never let the far-right divide us.”
Sackman said those “who perpetuate violence and hate will feel the full force of the law.”
The Jewish MP’s warning came as leading barristers called on ministers to address serious concerns about their safety after it emerged far-right groups were planning to target immigration advice centres in the coming days.
Adam Wagner, the leading human rights barrister, raised concerns about the previous Tory government’s repeated attacks on so-called “lefty lawyers” adding Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman also made similar slurs.
“Really worrying to hear that the far right are targeting immigration lawyers, including up the road to where I live,” said Wagner, in a post on X.
“Ultimately, the criminal responsibility for people who riot is the people who are burning and smashing things – and those who directly encourage them, whether at the relevant location or online.
“But there does have to be some consideration of why they have quickly decided to target immigration lawyers.
“Lawyers represent their clients, like any other service job. They are not responsible for the political choices which appear to have angered some people.
“”It is undoubtedly the case that in recent years the right, including senior members of the government, have relentlessly attacked lawyers – especially in the immigration sector – and blamed them for political issues which we have no responsibility for.
“”Boris Johnson did it (‘lefty lawyers’) and Rishi Sunak kept it up, and people in high positions such as Suella Braverman (former Home Secretary and Attorney General) did it too, and still do it.
“There was always going to be a cost to this personification of anti-immigration anger. It was a calculated choice to spread blame away from the politicians (who ultimately have responsibility for immigration policy). ”
The barrister, who has been representing UK based families of hostages still kidnapped by Hamas, added:”And it cannot be unconnected that after attacking police and mosques, the far right move on to immigration lawyers.
“I don’t think the (mostly former) politicians have criminal responsibility, but they certainly have moral responsibility. “And I hope that this doesn’t escalate as lawyers have so often feared in recent years.”
