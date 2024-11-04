First new rabbi in 750 years for Guildford Jewish community

Guildford Jewish community has inducted its first rabbi for 750 years, centuries after the Jews were expelled from the town in 1275.

Rabbi Alexander Goldberg was officially instated in a landmark ceremony on Sunday, presided over by Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, together with local Surrey dignitaries including councillor Sallie Barker, mayor of Guildford; Zoe Franklin, MP, chaplains from various faiths and two vice presidents of the Board of Deputies.

It was Guildford’s first induction of a minister since 1945 and the first rabbi of the town since 1274.

Rabbi Goldberg, appointed in May, described the induction as “a profound moment in my journey and for our community.”

He highlighted the growth of the congregation, which has expanded from 17 to more than 150 members, and reflected on the legacy of the last Rabbi of the community in the thirteenth century, Isaac of Southwark, and its last minister Rev Clayman in 1945.

Chief Rabbi Mirvis commended Rabbi Goldberg’s dedication to community-building, broadcasting, and his work in interfaith engagement.

He also honoured key community members: 94-year-old president Beatrice Gould, for her dedication to Holocaust education and her lifelong service to the community; Professor Dr. Silke Goldberg, for her commitment to community development; and Dr. Susie Bloom who led the recent renovation of Guildford Synagogue.

Rabbi Goldberg said: “Together, we are building a community rooted in kindness, justice, and peace,” he said, honouring the late Chief Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, who inspired him with the idea of covenant as a partnership in kindness and responsibility.

He added: “My covenant extends beyond synagogue walls, reaching out to all people in Guildford and Surrey. Together, we aim to build bridges across faiths and cultures, fostering unity and mutual respect.”