Five arrested over protests at Gal Gadot film set

Police have arrested five people for harassment after they allegedly disrupted the London filming of Israeli actress Gal Gadot’s new movie.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police confirmed that on Wednesday “officers were deployed to a filming location in Westminster to identify suspects wanted in connection with offences at previous film set protests and to deal with any new offences.

“Five people were arrested for harassment and offences under the Section 241 of the Trade Union and Labour Relations Act which deals with wrongfully and unlawfully obstructing access to a workplace.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The police described how “in recent weeks, protesters have disrupted the filming of a movie at locations across London. They have done so because an actress involved in the production is Israeli.” The Met confirmed that two of the arrests related to incidents at previous protests while three related to offences that took place on Wednesday.

Over the past month, anti-Israel protestors have repeatedly targeted film sets across London for The Runner, a new action movie starring Gadot and British actor Damien Lewis. The film features Gadot as a London-based lawyer who is forced into a dangerous race against time across the city after her son is kidnapped. There have been concentrated efforts by activists to disrupt the production, with social media being used to try and direct demonstrators to sites where Gadot has been located. One recent attempt saw protestors target a film set in Camden where Gadot’s stunt double was filming. Another disrupted filming at Waterloo Bridge, this time with Gadot herself present.

Superintendent Neil Holyoak, who oversaw Wednesday’s policing operation, said: “While we absolutely acknowledge the importance of peaceful protest, we have a duty to intervene when it crosses the line into serious disruption or criminality.

“We have been in discussions with the production company to understand the impact of the protests on their work and on any individuals involved.

“I hope today’s operation shows we will not tolerate the harassment of, or unlawful interference with, those trying to go about their legitimate professional work in London.”

The Palestinian Campaign for the Academic & Cultural Boycott of Israel has repeatedly called for a boycott of Gadot, describing her as having “consistently acted as a cultural ambassador for Israel”.

Protestors have consistently claimed that they have targeted Gadot for her service in the IDF, which Israelis are required to do. Gadot served as a combat trainer, teaching gymnastics and callisthenics.

Earlier this year, Gadot became the first Israeli actor to receive a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame. The ceremony was similarly disrupted by anti-Israel activists.

In a speech at the ADL conference in New York in March, Gadot described how “in the days after October 7, we were all distraught. Like many of you, I was glued to the horrors coming out of Israel and the hatred spilling over here.

“I’m not a religiously observant person, but I found myself in a synagogue, and there, I finally felt a little bit of comfort. I felt the embrace of the Jewish people and the power of our community. I will never forget that feeling.”

She went on to say that “7 October showed us that what happens to Jews anywhere affects Jews everywhere. And this goes both ways—not only does what happens there affect us here, but what happens here affects them there.”