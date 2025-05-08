Football legends unite to support Laniado Hospital

Football fans are in for a treat this Sunday as ex-professionals and community players team up for Laniado Hospital UK’s annual Football Legends Match, partnered by Jewish News.

Taking place at a local north west London football club, the match will raise funds for the new sheltered maternity unit at Laniado Hospital in Netanya, Israel.

The North London Whites and Reds will feature a blend of former football stars including Jamie O’Hara and Jermaine Pennant, together with passionate supporters, all committed to making a real difference through sport.

Proceeds from the day will help provide safer care for thousands of new mothers and newborns.

There will also be children’s games on three astroturf pitches, kosher food stalls, and a kids’ penalty shootout on the main pitch after the game.

Simon Silver, Laniado UK chief executive said: “This event brings the community together in such a special way. Whether you’re playing or cheering, you’re helping save lives and bring new ones into the world.”

Tickets are available now at: https://laniado.co.uk/legends