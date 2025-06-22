Foreign office denies Iranian claim Lammy expressed ‘regret’ over US strikes

Iran has been accused of deliberately misrepresenting comments made by David Lammy during a phone call with Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Sunday.

Lammy spoke to his Iranian counterpart and repeated the UK’s long standing opposition to Iran ever acquiring a nuclear weapon and stressed the need for restraint in the aftermath of the US strikes on the regime’s nuclear facilities.

Jewish News understands he also emphasised the urgency of the moment and warned that this is a time of extreme regional peril and urged Iran to de-escalate. Lammy said the only viable path forward was for the Iranian government to enter into talks with the United States.

But following the call, reports from Tehran suggested the UK Foreign Secretary had expressed “regret” over the strikes on Iran, as he sought to distance the UK from any involvement.

A report in the Tehran Times newspaper stated: “Lammy expressed regret over the incident and firmly denied any British involvement or cooperation in the strike. He emphasized the need for de-escalation and urged a continuation of diplomatic efforts to resolve tensions in the region.”

In an immediate response a UK foreign office spokesperson stated: “This representation of the Foreign Secretary’s phone call is inaccurate.

“The Foreign Secretary warned that this is a moment of extreme peril and that it is important we now de-escalate the situation, stabilise the region, and get all parties back around the table to negotiate. Iran must now immediately seek a diplomatic, negotiated solution to end this crisis.”

Lammy also spoke to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Sunday where he again reiterated the UK’s consistent opposition to Iran, under any circumstances, acquiring nuclear weapons.

He emphasised the importance of all sides de-escalating and the urgent need for a diplomatic solution to ensure Iran remains permanently nuclear weapons-free.

In the conversation, Sa’ar hailed the United States’ overnight attack on Iranian nuclear sites, saying Washington “acted as the leader of the free world,” according to a statement from Sa’ar’s office.

“Israel continues its operations in Iran in accordance with the objectives and plans set by the security cabinet,” Sa’ar added.

Sa’ar also updated Lammy on the IDF’s recovery last night of the bodies of three hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, and reaffirmed “Israel’s commitment to securing the release of all its hostages” and its desire to reach a deal based on the framework laid out by US envoy Steve Witkoff, which would pause the war in Gaza for some 60 days in exchange for about half of the hostages.