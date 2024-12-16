Foreign Office ends do not travel to Israel advice
In new advice published by the FCDO confirms it 'no longer advises against all travel or all but essential travel to some areas of Israel and the West Bank'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The Foreign Commonwealth and Development office (FCDO) is no longer advising Britains not to travel to Israel.
Previous advice, published in the aftermath of the October 7th Hamas terror attack had told British citizens not to travel to the Jewish State unless it was for essential purposes.
But in a new update it is confirmed the FCDO “no longer advises against all travel or all but essential travel to some areas of Israel and the West Bank but continues to advise against all travel or all but essential travel to other areas of Israel and the OPTs.”
Areas said to still be a danger include travel in northern Israel within 500m of the border with Syria (the ‘Alpha Line’), while the FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the area between the Lebanon border and (but not including) Route 89 excluding Nahriyyah.
In relation to the conflict with Hezbollah, it is said:”Following the recent conflict between Israel and Lebanese Hizballah (LH), a ceasefire was agreed on 27 November, with a 60-day implementation period.”There remains a risk that hostilities could reignite, and with little warning. Check Home Front Command for the latest guidance. Restrictions may be put in place at short notice.”The FCDO advises against all travel within 500m of the border with Gaza.
In relation to the situation in the Palestinian territories, the new advice states:”On 7 October 2023 there was a large-scale terrorist attack by Hamas in southern Israel. The frequency of rocket attacks has significantly decreased in Israel. “There is an increased risk of political tension which can cause demonstrations and clashes around anniversaries and significant events.”
Stricter conditions remain in operation inside the West Bank with advice given gainst all travel to Tulkuram Governorate, Jenin Governorate, and Tubas Governorate except Route 90.
While all but essential travel advice remains for the rest of the West Bank, except for, Bethlehem Governorate, Jerusalem Governorate, Ramallah Municipality and, Jericho Municipality (including the areas south and west towards Jerusalem Governate).
