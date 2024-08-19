Formans owner’s play opens at Ed Fringe – directed by his daughter
Lance Anisfeld wrote This Side of the House after he was president of Cambridge Union Society
Louisa Walters is Features Editor at the Jewish News and specialises in food and travel writing
It’s the early 80s at Cambridge. Geoffrey Cormick is up against his arch nemesis, Gideon Mellor, to become the next president of the Union Society, with the final vote cast by the audience.
Lance Anisfeld – the great grandson of the founder of H Forman & Son and best known for supplying the community and indeed the wider foodie community with arguably the best smoked salmon in the world – wrote his debut play This Side of the House 37 years ago soon after he stepped down as Cambridge Union Society President.
“My opponent was a fiercely political student who had always wanted to become president whereas for me it only became an ambition once I was there,” says Anisfeld. “I felt it was an interesting story and one that I really wanted to tell so I sat down and wrote it in a play format.”
He pitched it far and wide and producer Harry Saltzman (of James Bond fame) expressed interest in 1987 but he turned it down when it became clear that a career in playwriting was not Anisfeld’s dream.
Fast forward to January 2024 and his daughter Annabel, a drama graduate of NYU Tisch, spotted the play on Anisfeld’s bookshelves. She took it down, read it and declared it to be “really good!” She decided to bring it to the stage and not only produces and directs, but also stars.
Anisfeld says: “The play uncovers the dark side of relationships – professional and personal – and is filled with politically incorrect humour.”
Performed in three acts, we first see things through the eyes of the seriously political student who is set on becoming president. In Act Two we see the same scenario from the perspective of his opponent, a flamboyant joker. The audience are asked to vote and we one of two possible endings in Act Three.
The script is unchanged from the original and despite the 37-year hiatus since it was written the issues covered are pertinent today – notably racism (including antisemitism) and political corruption.
Anisfeld is heading to Edinburgh this week to see his play being performed. I’ve asked him to let me have an honest review. Watch this space.
This Side of the House is at Edinburgh Fringe until Saturday. Tickets at tickets.edfringe.com
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.