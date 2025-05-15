Former Hasmonean students claim they were ‘seriously mistreated’ by teacher

A group of former Hasmonean Girls School pupils have publicly claimed they were “seriously mistreated’ by a Jewish studies teacher at the Mill Hill school.

In a post seen by Jewish News, the group of women appeal for other survivors to come forward, expressing concern that “this man still poses a serious safeguarding risk”.

A spokesperson for Hasmonean Multi Academy Trust said: “It has been brought to our attention that there are historical safeguarding concerns posted on a website relating to an unnamed member of staff at Hasmonean Girls’ School between 2000 and 2008.

“We take safeguarding concerns very seriously. We immediately raised these concerns with Barnet’s Local Authority Designated Officer (LADO). The school’s management has asked staff and parents to share any information which may be relevant to this matter with the Barnet LADO directly: LADO@barnet.gov.uk

“Matters of a criminal nature should be reported directly to the police.”