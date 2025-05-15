Former Hasmonean students claim they were ‘seriously mistreated’ by teacher
Safeguarding concerns raised by women who attended the north London girls' school
A group of former Hasmonean Girls School pupils have publicly claimed they were “seriously mistreated’ by a Jewish studies teacher at the Mill Hill school.
In a post seen by Jewish News, the group of women appeal for other survivors to come forward, expressing concern that “this man still poses a serious safeguarding risk”.
A spokesperson for Hasmonean Multi Academy Trust said: “It has been brought to our attention that there are historical safeguarding concerns posted on a website relating to an unnamed member of staff at Hasmonean Girls’ School between 2000 and 2008.
“We take safeguarding concerns very seriously. We immediately raised these concerns with Barnet’s Local Authority Designated Officer (LADO). The school’s management has asked staff and parents to share any information which may be relevant to this matter with the Barnet LADO directly: LADO@barnet.gov.uk
“Matters of a criminal nature should be reported directly to the police.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.