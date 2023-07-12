Jewish Care’s second retirement home marks fourth anniversary

Jewish Care’s second independent living scheme in Hendon has celebrated its fourth birthday.

Tenants, staff and volunteers enjoyed celebratory drinks to mark the occasion for Wohl Court Retirement Living apartments, alongside school children from Bnos Beis Yakov Primary School who performed Hebrew songs.

Michael, 70, the newest and youngest tenant, said: “I grew up around here and have a lot of links to the area and to Jewish Care. I enjoy living here and the other tenants are really friendly.”

Pamela, one of the first tenants to move in added, “Everyone is marvellous here. I’m very happy with my flat and I can get out and about too,” whilst Bernice, also one of the first tenants to move in, said: “the carers couldn’t be more caring, which makes life a lot easier, especially since my husband passed away five years ago. I came to have a new home and to be cared for, and I am. Everyone enjoys getting together, we’re like a family.”

Jewish Care Director of Care & Housing Services, Rachel Jones, said: “It is very special to be together to celebrate and to say thank you to all of you for making Wohl Court a wonderful, caring, retirement living community. Our thanks also goes to The Wohl Foundation, for making it possible for Jewish Care to create this fantastic place to live that is home for you all.”

Jewish Care’s Spiritual & Pastoral Lead, Rabbi Junik said: “We are here to celebrate a community together, because that’s what we are. The word community has the word unity in it and it’s great that here at Wohl Court Retirement Living, everyone keeps their individuality, yet enjoys being together as a community. My wish for you is to keep growing in health together.

“The biggest blessing for us all is to be together, living in an environment where you share special moments, Friday night dinners and festivals and more as a community. The tenants, the staff and the volunteers have built something very special over the past four years.”

Jewish Care’s Retirement Living apartments are for people who are 60+, enabling them to live independently.