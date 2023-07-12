Jewish Care’s second retirement home marks fourth anniversary
Tenants, staff and volunteers enjoyed celebratory drinks to mark the occasion for Wohl Court Retirement Living apartments.
Jewish Care’s second independent living scheme in Hendon has celebrated its fourth birthday.
Tenants, staff and volunteers enjoyed celebratory drinks to mark the occasion for Wohl Court Retirement Living apartments, alongside school children from Bnos Beis Yakov Primary School who performed Hebrew songs.
Michael, 70, the newest and youngest tenant, said: “I grew up around here and have a lot of links to the area and to Jewish Care. I enjoy living here and the other tenants are really friendly.”
Pamela, one of the first tenants to move in added, “Everyone is marvellous here. I’m very happy with my flat and I can get out and about too,” whilst Bernice, also one of the first tenants to move in, said: “the carers couldn’t be more caring, which makes life a lot easier, especially since my husband passed away five years ago. I came to have a new home and to be cared for, and I am. Everyone enjoys getting together, we’re like a family.”
Jewish Care Director of Care & Housing Services, Rachel Jones, said: “It is very special to be together to celebrate and to say thank you to all of you for making Wohl Court a wonderful, caring, retirement living community. Our thanks also goes to The Wohl Foundation, for making it possible for Jewish Care to create this fantastic place to live that is home for you all.”
Jewish Care’s Spiritual & Pastoral Lead, Rabbi Junik said: “We are here to celebrate a community together, because that’s what we are. The word community has the word unity in it and it’s great that here at Wohl Court Retirement Living, everyone keeps their individuality, yet enjoys being together as a community. My wish for you is to keep growing in health together.
“The biggest blessing for us all is to be together, living in an environment where you share special moments, Friday night dinners and festivals and more as a community. The tenants, the staff and the volunteers have built something very special over the past four years.”
One of the first tenants at Wohl Court Retirement Living, Bernice, says, “the carers couldn’t be more caring which makes life a lot easier, especially since my husband passed away five years ago. I came to have a new home and to be cared for, and I am.”
Jewish Care’s Retirement Living apartments are for people who are 60+, enabling them to live independently.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
Unlike other Jewish media, we do not charge for content. That won’t change. Because we are free, we rely on advertising to cover our costs. This vital lifeline, which has dropped in recent years, has fallen further due to coronavirus.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.