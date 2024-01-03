Free mental health service launched to help people cope with the ongoing war
The online platform was established by a group of US and Israeli-based technology professionals
A US and Israel-based tech company have launched a initiative to provide free mental health support to people during the conflict.
Ezra.live is a platform for Israelis and Jews who are under stress to have an outlet to talk, connect and cope during these difficult times. Established by Yuval Moed, CEO of Eazyshow Inc, a Michigan and Israel-based financial technology company, several other volunteers from the tech sector have joined the project.
Ezra.live allows users to connect with a vetted volunteer, who will offer non-therapeutic support and advice through a remote live video and audio live session. The service is free of charge.
Yuval Moed said: “During this horrific period in Israel which understandably is triggering some stress and feeling of loneliness, Ezra.live’s mission is to help individuals better cope by allowing volunteers to offer a listening ear as one may get from a friend.
“Sometimes, having someone to talk to can make the difference. A sympathetic, non-judgmental and open ear can be all it takes to help someone make it through the day.”
Conversations are confidential and can be anonymous. In cases where the volunteer cannot provide the necessary support, the caller is directed to a mental health hotline for additional support.
Ezra.live volunteer, Shirley Khamani, an organisational consultant and coach, said: “We’re in a war and we’re all holding on tight, running around, keeping busy. But the minute things calm down a bit, people will have a hard time keeping it together. We want to help people now before things get to that critical mass level.
“Already, we know a lot of people who could use our support, for example – spouses whose partners are on the front and need a supportive and empathetic ear, where they can give free reign to their feelings.
“There is a lot of stress right now, economically as well, and dealing with all kinds of issues that are exacerbated now because of the situation.
“Some people feel ashamed to even think they may need to reach out, when so many others have suffered so much. They also often feel like there’s no help available to them because they don’t necessarily need to reach out to the emergency mental health lines, because they’re not at that “stage.” But we want to support people now, so that six months from now things don’t burst like a dam. We need to get ahead of it. We hope to reach the people who need this kind of supportive community and helping ear, so that people who are feeling overwhelmed can know they are not alone. “This is not therapy; there are others who do that. But we’re here to offer support to someone who needs to talk and be heard.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.