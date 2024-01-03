Free mental health service launched to help people cope with the ongoing war

A US and Israel-based tech company have launched a initiative to provide free mental health support to people during the conflict.

Ezra.live is a platform for Israelis and Jews who are under stress to have an outlet to talk, connect and cope during these difficult times. Established by Yuval Moed, CEO of Eazyshow Inc, a Michigan and Israel-based financial technology company, several other volunteers from the tech sector have joined the project.

Ezra.live allows users to connect with a vetted volunteer, who will offer non-therapeutic support and advice through a remote live video and audio live session. The service is free of charge.

Yuval Moed said: “During this horrific period in Israel which understandably is triggering some stress and feeling of loneliness, Ezra.live’s mission is to help individuals better cope by allowing volunteers to offer a listening ear as one may get from a friend.

“Sometimes, having someone to talk to can make the difference. A sympathetic, non-judgmental and open ear can be all it takes to help someone make it through the day.”

Conversations are confidential and can be anonymous. In cases where the volunteer cannot provide the necessary support, the caller is directed to a mental health hotline for additional support.

Ezra.live volunteer, Shirley Khamani, an organisational consultant and coach, said: “We’re in a war and we’re all holding on tight, running around, keeping busy. But the minute things calm down a bit, people will have a hard time keeping it together. We want to help people now before things get to that critical mass level.

“Already, we know a lot of people who could use our support, for example – spouses whose partners are on the front and need a supportive and empathetic ear, where they can give free reign to their feelings.

“There is a lot of stress right now, economically as well, and dealing with all kinds of issues that are exacerbated now because of the situation.

“Some people feel ashamed to even think they may need to reach out, when so many others have suffered so much. They also often feel like there’s no help available to them because they don’t necessarily need to reach out to the emergency mental health lines, because they’re not at that “stage.” But we want to support people now, so that six months from now things don’t burst like a dam. We need to get ahead of it. We hope to reach the people who need this kind of supportive community and helping ear, so that people who are feeling overwhelmed can know they are not alone. “This is not therapy; there are others who do that. But we’re here to offer support to someone who needs to talk and be heard.”

ezra.live