From Texas to New York, British rowers inspire US collegiate athletes to show support for Israel

A British-led initiative supporting Israel has gained momentum across US university rowing teams, with athletes from every Ivy League programme and beyond uniting under Project Ehad.

Founded by British brothers Nathan, 24, and Asher, 22, Swidler while rowing for Brown University, Project Ehad was launched in response to the 7 October Hamas attacks. The initiative, which sells Israel-themed unisuits, has provided a platform for Jewish athletes to express solidarity while raising funds for Leket Israel, the country’s national food bank.

The brothers were recognised with the IRCA “Jack Robinson Award” for their efforts in uniting the rowing community around the cause. The movement has expanded significantly in recent months, with more than 100 rowers from Texas to New York taking part.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“This newfound network is a heartwarming reminder of the love in our community,” said Jamie Ginsberg, who competed as part of the first Israeli team to enter a sweep event at the Henley Royal Regatta last year.

Following the Swidlers’ graduation, British rowers have continued to push the initiative forward. Princeton University student Cal Gorvy has helped grow its presence, bringing in members of the prestigious lightweight and heavyweight teams. Gorvy has also represented Israel at the U23 and senior World Rowing Championships, racing under the Israeli flag at international events.

Ginsberg, who was a part of Great Britain’s gold-medal-winning men’s eight at the Junior World Championships last summer, said the initiative has strengthened bonds between Jewish and non-Jewish athletes alike.

As the 2025 rowing season progresses, Project Ehad continues to gain traction, with rowers determined to make an impact, both on the water and in their public show of support for Israel.