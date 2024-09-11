Gal Gadot to join President Herzog for global Voice of the People initiative
Online event on 15th September will showcase strength and resilience of the Jewish people
Israeli movie star Gal Gadot is joining Israel’s President Isaac Herzog for the online launch of a global initiative celebrating Jewish unity.
On September 15th, ‘Voice of the People’ brings together Jewish voices from around the world to showcase the strength, unity, and resilience of the Jewish people in the face of unprecedented challenges.
The event will feature a live one-on-one conversation between President Herzog and Gadot, who will discuss the importance of Jewish pride and perseverance.
The programme will also feature Israeli journalist Tamar Ish Shalom in conversation with Daniel Lifshitz, grandson of Oded and Yocheved Lifshitz, hostages from the October 7th attacks and a performance by Michal Greenglick, sister of Shaul Greenglick, who was killed in action during the war in Gaza, paying tribute to the fallen and the sacrifice of so many in defense of Israel.
The symposium marks the opening of applications for the new ‘Voice of the People’ council, a leadership body that will elevate diverse Jewish perspectives on pressing issues. President Herzog will personally invite 150 Jewish leaders from across the globe to play a crucial role in addressing challenges facing the Jewish community today.
