Gal Gadot walks the walk into Hollywood history
“I’m just a girl from a town in Israel,” the 39-year-old actress said
Gal Gadot cemented her place in Hollywood history on Tuesday, unveiling her star on the Walk of Fame in a heartfelt ceremony that paid tribute to her Israeli roots.
The Wonder Woman star addressed her family in Hebrew and reflected on her journey from the town of Rosh Ha’ayin to international stardom.
“I’m just a girl from a town in Israel,” the 39-year-old actress said, her voice filled with emotion. “This star will remind me that with hard work and passion and some faith, anything is possible.”
As the crowd erupted in applause, Gadot delivered an inspiring message to young women worldwide. “To all the young women out there, the young people, especially young girls watching, if a girl from Rosh Ha’ayin can get a star at the Hollywood Boulevard, anything is possible.”
The ceremony, however, was not without drama. According to Variety, the event was briefly disrupted by a confrontation between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrators, and security measures kept it shielded from public view.
Joining Gadot for the milestone moment were her husband, Jaron Varsano, and their four daughters, posing proudly on her new star. The celebration comes as Gadot’s latest film, Disney’s live-action Snow White, faces multiple controversies – including rumored tension among its cast over the Israel-Hamas war and debates about the film’s portrayal of the seven dwarves.
Gadot’s star was announced last year, making her only the second Israeli to receive the honour, following media mogul Haim Saban in 2017.
