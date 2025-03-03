Gazans overwhelmingly reject Hamas rule, new poll suggests

Just 6% of Gazans want Hamas to continue ruling after the war between the terror group and Israel ends, a new poll has suggested.

And if there was a future election held in Gaza just over 5% say they would vote for Hamas again, according to the poll published by the Palestinian Institute for Social and Economic Progress (ISEP).

A significant 44.1 % of people blamed Hamas entirely for the diversion of aid, with two-thirds believing that aid diversion is a major issue in Gaza.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The poll further showed nearly 58% of people believed that the hostage-ceasefire deal could only be brokered by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Conducted on January 22, a majority of respondents (67.9%) credited President Trump for the success of the hostage-ceasefire deal.

While 70% believe that Hamas does not have the power to “control the situation” from now on, although whether “the situation” pertains to the war or Gaza itself is unclear.

Following the ceasefire, support for Fatah, a Palestinian nationalist and social democratic political party, rose by 12 percentage points, while backing for Hamas increased to 5.3%.

More than half of respondents expressed a preference for rebuilding Gaza to a better state than before.

The ISEP poll used quota sampling to survey 400 respondents from 34 pre-war locations in the Deir Al Balah and Khan Younis governorates.