Germany’s Chancellor calls Iran fight ‘the dirty work Israel is doing for all of us’
Friedrich Merz praised Israel’s “courage” in confronting a shared foe
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed gratitude about Israel’s attacks on Iran’s nuclear program.
“This is the dirty work Israel is doing for all of us,” Merz, who took office earlier this year, told the German broadcaster ZDF on Tuesday from Canada, where he is participating in the G7 summit of world leaders. There, he and the other participants signed a resolution in favour of deescalation in the current conflict, which erupted early Friday when Israel began a bombing campaign that is ongoing.
Merz had made headlines with his sharp criticism of Israel’s operations in Gaza earlier this month, a rarity for both a German leader and a center-right one. But as with several other European allies who were pressuring Israel to end its Gaza campaign, he has offered full-throated support of Israel’s right to self-defence since the Iran conflict began.
Now, he has gone further, saying that he is glad Israel has taken on an adversary that posed risk for Germany and other countries. He said he believed Iran’s regime had been significantly and permanently weakened.
“I can only say I have the greatest respect for the fact that the Israeli army and the Israeli government had the courage to do this,” Merz said.
Merz also said he believed the United States had not made a final decision about whether to get involved militarily. President Donald Trump left the G7 summit early to discuss the topic at the White House.
