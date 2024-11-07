‘Glad you asked’: ten new online cartoons explain Judaism to young Europeans

The first in a series of ten online educational videos to educate young people about Jewish life and culture has been launched by the European Jewish Congress.

Part of a EU-funded project called “Glad You Asked”, the short cartoons target young people across social media platforms to raise awareness of the dangers of antisemitism, key points of Jewish identity such as Shabbat and Jewish festivals as well as the Holocaust and Jewish history.

Featuring characters Emma, Alex, and Nathan asking and answering questions, the cartoons are set in European cities, Jewish homes, and synagogues.

Raya Kalenova, EJC executive vice president, said: “If we want to educate people about Jews and to reduce ignorance and stereotypes which so often lie at the root of antisemitism, we need to start now in reaching out to young people in forms that are relevant to their daily lives.”

She added: “It’s a lot to pack into 90 seconds but that is what most messaging today requires. It’s also part of a 2,000-year-old Jewish tradition that began when Hillel was challenged to explain Judaism to an interlocutor standing on one leg.”

The first cartoon focuses on the diversity of the Jewish people, highlighting the rich tapestry of cultures, traditions, and backgrounds that make up the Jewish community in Europe and across the world.

It will be followed by another nine episodes, all featured in short 90-second videos.

Kalenova said: “These videos challenge young people about their conceptions about Jews and Judaism in their own language but they also challenge us as Jewish organisations. We too need to adapt and innovate our own messaging to meet an audience which is not where we would necessarily expect it to be.”

She adds that “it’s not one-way traffic” and that they want to encourage people to interact with the cartoons. “We all seek answers and we believe this is an ideal way to get over these important messages to a new generation of European citizens.”

This campaign is part of the “BADRI – Bringing Awareness, Dialogue, and Resilience Improvement” project, funded by the European Union.