Global interfaith initiative celebrated in Oporto

An international organisation dedicated to fighting antisemitism was honoured at a ceremony in Oporto, northern Portugal on Sunday.

Senior figures from across the worlds of politics, academia and security came together as The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) was recognised by The International Observatory for Human Rights and B’nai B’rith Portugal.

A global coalition engaging more than 700 partner organisations, CAM focuses on fostering ties between Jews and Muslims and promoting interfaith works in the global fight against antisemitism.

The Oporto Jewish community is a founder member of one of its cornerstone projects, The Mukhayriq Initiative, which centres around the example of Rabbi Mukhayriq ben al-Nadir, who fought and gave his life in defense of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad in the year 625 CE.

At the ceremony, Shira Granot, director of community engagement at the Combat Antisemitism Movement, said: “In today’s turbulent world, with antisemitic hatred on the rise in the aftermath of October 7th, the imperative for renewed Muslim-Jewish allyship is more acute than ever.”

She added: “Contrary to common wisdom, history shows that Muslims and Jews are not fated to be enemies, as Rabbi Mukhayriq’s life story proves. With courage and forward thinking, we can shift the current paradigm and revitalise Muslim-Jewish relations as an inspiring symbol of inter-communal unity and social solidarity to be emulated by peoples of all faiths and backgrounds globally.”

Prof. Bacelar Vasconcelos, a former president of the First Committee of the Portuguese Parliament and the national coordinator of the European strategy for the promotion of Jewish life and the fight against antisemitism, said: “The Mukhayriq initiative, of which the Jewish Community of Oporto is a founding member, is an exemplary initiative because it promises relief and hope in a world experiencing tragic upheaval with daily hatred and brutality.

“It was religious figures who sought relationships capable of uniting broad communities, promising them security, prohibiting destructive behavior and building values and principles that tend to be universal.”

Prof. Rui Pereira, former police minister and former director of the Portuguese secret services, said: “To achieve peace, a fundamental right of human beings and peoples, it is necessary to understand three elementary truths. Firstly, the use of violence is irrational because force is not the ideal means of proving any point of view. Secondly, no differences – ideological, political, ethnic or religious – outweighs the value of freedom and life or justifies causing suffering or death to another human being.

“Thirdly, and decisively, peace, like violence and war, can also be taught and its learning is the shortest path to tolerance, respect for others and fraternity between peoples. All this is illustrated by the life of Rabbi Mukhayriq and is urgently needed to achieve the longed-for peace between Jews and Muslims and, in general, between all peoples.”

Luís Andrade, President of the International Observatory of Human Rights said: “Rabbi Mukhayriq contributed to the progress of humanity by seeking convergence, peace and harmony between Jews and Muslims, for which he sacrificed his own life, an act of such humility and bravery that seems to be largely unknown in the modern era.”

David Nataf, Vice President of B’nai B’rith Portugal said: “To ensure that the world does not forget that Jews are also worthy of human rights, it is important to recall the major figures of our people. Their talents and efforts contributed to the formation and reinforcement of nations, religions and cultures.”

Isaac Assor, of B’nai B’rith Portugal said: “Rabbi Abraham Assor, my father, the spiritual leader of the Jewish community of Lisbon for fifty years, brought with him the healthy harmony he saw between Jews and Muslims in Tangier, the city where he was born. It was greatly thanks to my father that relations between Portuguese Jews and Muslims have always been excellent, and I know of no similar case in Europe.”

Abdul Manga, president of the Muslim community in Porto said: “As we have been doing here in Porto for many years, it is important that we maintain dialogue between ourselves, Jewish and Muslim leaders, to set an example for the members of our communities who still view each other with suspicion. I always remember the example of Abu Dhabi, where in one block there is a synagogue, a church and a mosque, which are symbols of the peaceful coexistence that should always exist between us all.”