Going for a Fauda
Israel's hit series has already been adapted in India and now gets a second season
While you wait patiently for season five of Fauda, consider tuning into SonyLIV to see the Indian adaptation of the popular Israeli series. Launched last November, yes Studios in Israel have just announced that there will be a second season of Tanaav which takes place in Kashmir and focuses on terrorism in the region.
In place of Doron Kavillio, the commander of Mista’arvim counter-intelligence unit who is portrayed by Lior Raz in Fauda, actor Manav Vij plays Kabir Farooqui, the leader of a state-run Special Task Group (STG) taking on Pakistan based terrorists in the Kashmir Valley.
“We are thrilled that our relationship with Applause Entertainment who have produced the series,” said Sharon Levi, managing director of yes Studios. “Fauda was our first big global hit and Tanaav its first local adaptation. It was very important for us to work with the right partner, one that could deftly cover differing perspectives in a highly complex situation and create interesting and relevant characters anchored in its own unique local setting and circumstances. The Applause Entertainment team did all this brilliantly, and we can’t wait to see what they have planned for season two.”
Sameer Nair, managing director of Applause Entertainment is equally jubilant about the partnership with Israel. “After the resounding success of Tanaav season One, our teams are pumped as we set out to craft an even more gripping tale for our audience with a season two. Stay tuned for an extraordinary tale of courage, conflict, and camaraderie as we embark on this exciting new adventure.”
Fauda fans are as eager for the next season of Fauda on Netflix, though surprised as season four was billed as the last and ended with Doron badly hit after an ambush with his fellow brothers and sisters in arms waiting for a chopper to rescue them. This month any doubts about Doron’s survival were put to rest when Yes unveiled plans for a new season of the show with co-creator Avi Issacharoff.
Lior Raz the series other co-creator is currently starring in psychological thriller The Crowded Room on Apple TV+, but he did find time to meet up with Tanaav star Manav Vij, his Fauda counterpart at Goa airport.
