Golders Green Chabad will dance with new sefer Torah

Each Shabbat after its regular morning service, Chabad of Golders Green

hosts a farbrengen — a gathering with kiddush, discussion and inspiration.

The Shabbat farbrengen of September 28 was a little different, as

those present responded to Rabbi Yossi Simon talking about the

final mitzvah in the Torah — to write a sefer Torah.

As Rebbetzin Chanie Simon explained to Jewish News: “This is an

expensive project for one person on their own: however, if you partake in getting a sefer Torah written, it is considered as if you have written your own Torah”.

At this farbrengen it was spontaneously decided that Chabad GG would write a sefer Torah in memory of all those tragically killed since 7 October

in Israel — and the sefer will also be a shmira, or protection, for those still fighting in the IDF.

What is truly remarkable about the Chabad GG project is that the

community is planning to receive its special sefer Torah in time for

congregants to dance with it on Simchat Torah, the first Hebrew

anniversary of the 7 October massacre.

Rebbetzin Simon said: “We wanted to have this new Torah in the

UK in time for Simchat Torah. We found a sofer (scribe) in Israel,

who had a nearly completed Torah, which is currently being checked”.

The plan is to fly the new Torah to London where, as is

traditional, the last few letters will be completed by members of the

congregation.

A new sefer Torah can cost north of £50,000, but with a cover for the scroll, insurance and transportation, Chabad GG is looking at more like £60,000. So members of the Chabad GG community are sponsoring each

parsha, or book of the Torah, for £1200, which can be paid off for a more affordable £100 a month over the year.

Inviting people to participate in the scheme, Chabad GG said: “Simchat Torah is traditionally a day of joy and celebration. This Simchat Torah too, we will mark the first yahrzeit of the 1,200 victims of 7 October with the mitzvah of joy and celebration”.

The aim, the community say, is “to dance for all the souls taken from us. How else can we remember the 1,200 lost? What else can we do in the merit of the protection of those still on the front lines? May this Torah be a beacon of light for those who have tragically been taken from us and as a security for those fighting tirelessly so that no more are taken”.

And Chabad GG make it clear: “It is crucial that this Simchat Torah 2024 be celebrated with unparalleled fervour and joy. It is important that we dance like we’ve never danced.

“We, the Jewish people, are resilient. We will not forget and at the same time we will not be crippled. Together, we will unite and rise to the occasion, honour and memorialise the 1200 beautiful lives lost.

May this Torah be a beacon of light for those who have tragically

been taken from us and as a protection for those fighting tirelessly on our behalf. Am Yisroel Chai”.

To be part of this historic project, please visit: www.chabadgg.com/donate

(Please write that it is for the sefer Torah project.)