Gove defends online safety legislation over claims it is ‘weak’ on antisemitism
Michael Gove agreed with Labour MP Alex Sobel who said 'much antisemitism takes place online'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Michael Gove has admitted there is a “considerable overlap” between antisemitism and conspiracy theories – but has defended the government’s online safety legislation after a Jewish MP said it was “weak.”
The Communities Secretary was asked by Labour MP Alex Sobel if he had seen research published by Kings College on Monday, which suggested those most likely to be antisemitic were those attracted to conspiracy theories.
Sobel then said “much of this antisemitism takes place online” and is “legal but harmful”.
He then asked Gove; “What is the secretary of state doing to tackle conspiracism, misinformation and fake news? And why are the measures tackling online safety bills so weak?”Why have the government moved the legal but harmful provision that would protect so much of the Jewish community?”
Responding during Monday’s question session to the Communities and Levelling Up Secretary in the Commons, Gove said Sobel was “absolutely right.”
He continued:”There is a significant overlap between antisemitism and conspiracy theories. And it is the case that many of the tropes the conspiracy theorists use are drawn from the antisemitic library.”
But he then defended the government’s online safety bill which had to “balance the rights of free speech with vigilance when dealing with hate.”
Gove said the government is “absolutely committed” to combating antisemitism “where ever it rears its head.”
