Government ‘looking closely’ at introducing Islamophobia definition, says No.10

The government is looking “closely” at the issue of creating a specific definition of Islamophobia ” Downing Street has confirmed , by closely monitoring hate crimes committed against the Muslim population in this country.

Asked if the government was now considering introducing a comparable definition to antisemitism in the wake of widespread far-right attacks on Muslim communities and mosques in this country, a No. 10 spokesperson said:”Any form of Islamophobia, hate directed at people due to their faith is unacceptable, and has no place in our society.

“On the issue of a specific definition, the government is looking at that issue closely, and is engaging with stakeholders.”

Keir Starmer’s spokesperson noted that Labour’s election manifesto had given a commitment to engage with stakeholders, and “strengthen protections by closely monitoring Islamohpobic hate.”

But the spokesperson stopped short of saying the government was ready to confirm that a specific criminal offence of Islamophobia was being considered.

“There is work ongoing on that and we will provide an update in due course,” he added.

Unlike antisemitism, which has the IHRC definition, there is currently no official definition of what constitutes anti-Muslim prejudice.

The nearest the UK came was with the all-party parliamentary group (APPG) on British Muslims’ 2019 definition of the term. It said: “Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.”

But some MPs and political commentatorshave claimed an Islamophobia definition would represent a threat to free speech.

In January 2024, the Labour MP Zarah Sultana asked the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, if he would “seek to de-escalate the situation [in the Middle East] and call for an immediate ceasefire?” Sunak replied: “Perhaps the honourable Lady would do well to call on Hamas and the Houthis to de-escalate the situation.”

But the Labour Muslim Network, the party’s main Muslim representative body, posted on X: “The Prime Minister demanding a Muslim member of Parliament ‘call on Hamas’ to de-escalate in Gaza is clear Islamophobia.”

A report published in April by the think-tank Policy Exhange questioned the need for a definition suggesting it would only cause “new problems” to emerge.

In the aftermath the current far-right riots across the UK, Sultana has joined other left-wing and pro-Palestine MPs in calling for an Islamophobia definition.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper suggested on Monday “Islamophobia” was to blame for the actions of some rioters behind the current violence on Britain’s streets.

Board of Deputies president Phil Rosenberg is among those to have previously supported the need for a definition.

The Board issued a statement on the current wave of violence saying:”Attacks on Muslims, Black people, members of other minorities, and our brave police officers, are totally unacceptable, and we stand in solidarity with all affected.

“As a society, we have to be better than this. We will play our full part in this effort.”