Hamas and Trump say hostage Edan Alexander to be freed after US negotiates release
The 21-year-old is the only remaining U.S. citizen among the living hostages held in Gaza
Donald Trump and Hamas have announced that Edan Alexander, the only U.S. citizen among the living hostages remaining in Gaza, will go free after the Trump administration negotiated his release.
“I am grateful to all those involved in making this monumental news happen,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social late Sunday. “This was a step taken in good faith towards the United States and the efforts of the mediators — Qatar and Egypt — to put an end to this very brutal war and return ALL living hostages and remains to their loved ones. Hopefully this is the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict. I look very much forward to that day of celebration!”
A New Jersey native, Alexander, 21, joined the Israel Defence Forces after graduating from high school and was captured while serving near the Gaza border. His parents attended Trump’s first address to Congress in January.
The surprise announcement represents a relief for Alexander’s parents and a blow for the other hostage families, as it means the United States will soon have less of a concrete stake in the plight of the Israelis seized by Hamas when it attacked Israel on 7 October 2023.
Einav Zangauker said in a video that her son Matan, who was captured from his home on Oct. 7, was being held with Alexander. If Matan is left alone, she said, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will have “transformed into the Angel of Death” for his refusal to make a deal with Hamas to free the hostages.
The father of Nimrod Cohen, another soldier abducted while serving near the Gaza border, said that while he was relieved to hear that Alexander would go free, the news of a U.S. deal constituted a “ringing slap in the face.” His family had never sought a second citizenship and now felt abandoned by their government, he reportedly said.
The announcement about Alexander was first made Sunday night by Khalil al-Hayyah, a Hamas leader in Gaza, who said the release was a signal that the group is ready to “immediately start intensive negotiations” toward an end to the Israel-Hamas war. He said Hamas had been in direct contact with U.S. negotiators.
Al-Hayyah did not offer a timeline for Alexander’s release, but the Trump administration reportedly believes he could be released on Monday. Alexander’s parents, Adi and Yael, were on their way to Israel Sunday night after being surprised by the news by Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East envoy. Adam Boehler, Trump’s hostage negotiator, was accompanying them, the Times of Israel reported.
The direct negotiations with Hamas, first revealed in early March, represented the first in a growing string of indications that the United States and Israel are not moving in lockstep. Those signs have grown in advance of Trump’s Middle East trip, which does not include Israel, though his ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, this weekend batted down concerns that Trump was sidelining Netanyahu or Israel.
Netanyahu released a terse statement in response to the announcement, which Israeli media said he had not been briefed about before it was made.
“The US has informed Israel of Hamas’s intention to release soldier Edan Alexander as a gesture to the Americans, without conditions or anything in exchange,” Netanyahu said in the statement. “The US has conveyed to Israel that this is expected to lead to negotiations for the release of hostages according to the original Witkoff framework, which Israel has already accepted.”
He added, “Israel is preparing for the possibility that this effort will be implemented. In accordance with Israel’s policy, the negotiations will be held under fire, based on the commitment to achieve all of the objectives of the war.”
Netanyahu has recently said that returning the hostages, of whom 59 remain from 251 taken 7 October, is not the primary goal of the war. Instead, he says, removing Hamas from power is. The deal comes as Israel is poised to embark on a large-scale offensive to conquer and occupy Gaza.
Witkoff reportedly told hostage families this week that the United States believes Israel is prolonging the war despite a U.S. assessment that additional progress is unlikely, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.
If Alexander is indeed freed, there would be at most 21 living hostages remaining in Gaza. There are four U.S. citizens among the 35 hostages Israel says are dead. Trump said this week that three more hostages are thought to be dead — corresponding to the number of hostages that have not been confirmed dead but for whom there have been no signs of life since 7 October.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.